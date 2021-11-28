Design of new 50p to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is unveiled

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is to be celebrated with a new 50p coin to be launched next year, the Royal Mint has announced.

The coin will feature the number 70, representing the number of years of the Queen’s reign in 2022, with her cypher framed within the zero at the heart of the design.

The design has been approved by the Queen and it is the first time a royal event has been celebrated on the tails side of a fifty pence.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint has a proud history of striking coins for British monarchs and 2022 sees one of the greatest celebrations of Her Majesty the Queen with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

The design of the new coin has been approved by the Queen (Royal Mint/PA)

“Marking 70 days until the anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the Royal Mint is delighted to reveal the commemorative Platinum Jubilee 50p design ahead of its launch in the new year.

“In recognition of the landmark occasion, this is the first time a royal milestone has been commemorated on a 50p coin and is a fitting celebration for Britain’s longest reigning monarch.”

The Royal Mint has struck circulating coins for the Queen throughout her reign and celebrated royal milestones, including her Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees, on a collection of commemorative crown pieces.

Coin collectors can register their interest with the Royal Mint for the Platinum Jubilee fifty pence which will feature a special commemorative obverse design.

The bespoke obverse will be unveiled in 2022 across one of the largest collections made by the Royal Mint, which will also include a commemorative £5 crown.