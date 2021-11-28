Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Design of new 50p to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is unveiled

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 12.03am
The Royal Mint has unveiled the design of a new 50p which will be issued in 2022 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Royal Mint/PA)
The Royal Mint has unveiled the design of a new 50p which will be issued in 2022 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Royal Mint/PA)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is to be celebrated with a new 50p coin to be launched next year, the Royal Mint has announced.

The coin will feature the number 70, representing the number of years of the Queen’s reign in 2022, with her cypher framed within the zero at the heart of the design.

The design has been approved by the Queen and it is the first time a royal event has been celebrated on the tails side of a fifty pence.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint has a proud history of striking coins for British monarchs and 2022 sees one of the greatest celebrations of Her Majesty the Queen with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

The design of the new coin has been approved by the Queen (Royal Mint/PA)

“Marking 70 days until the anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the Royal Mint is delighted to reveal the commemorative Platinum Jubilee 50p design ahead of its launch in the new year.

“In recognition of the landmark occasion, this is the first time a royal milestone has been commemorated on a 50p coin and is a fitting celebration for Britain’s longest reigning monarch.”

The Royal Mint has struck circulating coins for the Queen throughout her reign and celebrated royal milestones, including her Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees, on a collection of commemorative crown pieces.

Coin collectors can register their interest with the Royal Mint for the Platinum Jubilee fifty pence which will feature a special commemorative obverse design.

The bespoke obverse will be unveiled in 2022 across one of the largest collections made by the Royal Mint, which will also include a commemorative £5 crown.

More from The Courier