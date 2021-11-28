Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Missing girl’s sister asks for information to ‘unlock us from pain’ 40 years on

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 12.04am
Katrice Lee went missing on her second birthday (Johnny Green/Missing People/PA)
Katrice Lee went missing on her second birthday (Johnny Green/Missing People/PA)

The family of a missing girl not seen since she vanished 40 years ago have renewed a heartfelt appeal for information, saying: “Someone knows the answers which will unlock us from this pain.”

Natasha Walker, the older sister of Katrice Lee, said living without her sibling was “the hardest thing to do”, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Katrice has not been seen since November 28 1981, her second birthday.

She was on a shopping trip with her family at a supermarket near the British Army base in Paderborn, Germany, where her father Richard Lee was serving, when she disappeared.

Successive appeals have failed to yield any information about Katrice’s whereabouts.

Katrice Lee missing
Katrice Lee disappeared from a supermarket near a British military base in Paderborn, Germany, on November 28 1981, her second birthday (Family handout/PA)

Speaking on the anniversary of her disappearance, Ms Walker, 47, said: “Never did I think that, in 40 years, I would still be looking for my missing sister, that I would still be waiting for news, for answers.

“Living without knowing is the hardest thing to do. Wondering if she is alive and well, or if something terrible happened to her, is relentless.

“All we can do is to live in hope that someone reading this knows something and will come forward.”

She added: “Someone knows the answers which will unlock us from this pain we are having to carry.

“I urge anyone, who knows anything, to please get in touch.

Missing Katrice Lee
Katrice Lee has not been seen for 40 years (Family handout/PA)

“Please help us to bring her home.

“Katrice, if you are reading this, we love you.”

A section of a river bank near where Katrice was last seen was excavated in 2018 as part of renewed investigations, but nothing was discovered.

In 2019, a woman was handed a suspended jail sentence after setting up a Facebook profile impersonating Katrice.

Military police also arrested a man in connection with the disappearance and began searching a terraced house in Swindon, Wiltshire. The man was later released without charge.

Missing Katrice Lee
Royal Military Police searched the banks of the Alme river in Germany for Katrice Lee (Dominic King/MoD/PA)

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to a request from Jill Mortimer, the Conservative MP for Hartlepool, to meet her constituent, Mr Lee, and discuss the case “father to father”.

Katrice was last seen wearing a blue duffle coat with a green fur hood, a green and blue pinafore dress, red wellies, and a white blouse with a blue collar and cuffs.

Anyone with information can text missing people’s helpline on 116 000 or +44208 392 4545 for overseas callers, or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.

More from The Courier