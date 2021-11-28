Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Snow and ice warning in aftermath of Storm Arwen

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 1.59am
Snow and ice warnings are in place for Scotland and the north of England on Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Snow and ice warnings are in place for Scotland and the north of England on Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Winter woollies will be needed amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen which wreaked havoc across much of the UK.

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until mid-morning on Sunday in Scotland and the north of England.

The Met Office has warned of a risk of “wintry showers and icy stretches”.

Temperatures were expected to struggle to get above freezing in some parts, with -1C forecast in Manchester and  Newcastle.

The Met Office said it would be a cold and frosty start to the day, with showers affecting eastern coastal areas.

It added that there is a risk of “icy stretches”, with snow showers becoming more extensive over parts of Scotland and the north-west of England early on Sunday.

The cold spell comes after three people were killed when trees were blown over in strong winds as Storm Arwen hit on Friday.

Gusts of almost 100mph also saw transport disrupted, power cuts and damage to buildings, while heavy snow saw lorries get stuck and ploughs being used in a number of areas.

Summing up the damage caused by the first named storm of the season, the Met Office said the strong winds and a mixture of rain, sleet and snow led to “powercuts, transport disruption, trees fell, there were large coastal waves and blizzards affected some hills.”

More from The Courier