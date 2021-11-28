Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Minnesota Timberwolves eclipse Philadelphia 76ers in double overtime

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 7.23am
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, left, tries to get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (Matt Slocum/AP)
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, left, tries to get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (Matt Slocum/AP)

A clutch block from Anthony Edwards helped the Minnesota Timberwolves foil Joel Embiid’s return with a 121-120 double overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid had 42 points and 14 rebounds after missing nine games due to Covid protocols, but had his potential game-winning three-pointer blocked at the buzzer by Edwards.

The Sixers had multiple opportunities to run away with the game late, but D’Angelo Russell took it upon himself to keep the Timberwolves in striking distance.

Russell finished with 35 points and eight assists and Karl-Anthony Towns 28 with 10 rebounds, while Edwards had 19 points to go with his crucial block.

The Phoenix Suns overcame the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 to extend their winning streak to 16 games.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 52 points as the Suns led the Eastern Conference leaders from buzzer to buzzer.

The victory sets the stage for a thrilling matchup with the high-flying Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

A third-quarter explosion proved enough for the New York Knicks to avenge their playoffs defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.

After a tight first half, Alec Burks scored 15 points in the third to spark a game-changing run for the Knicks and a 99-90 win.

Burks finished with 23 points, while Trae Young scored 33 in a losing effort.

Gabe Vincent scored 20 points off the bench to lift the Miami Heat past the Chicago Bulls 107-104.

Despite DeMar DeRozan leading all scorers with 28, the Bulls were ultimately left to rue a slow first quarter in which they were held to 20 points.

In another overtime thriller, the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 146-143 to secure just their third win of the season.

Christian Wood posted a career-high 33 points in the narrow victory, which came down to a missed three-pointer from Kelly Oubre Jr in the dying seconds.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic 105-92, the Utah Jazz cruised past the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105, and the Washington Wizards overcame a 33-point effort from Luka Doncic to beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-114.

