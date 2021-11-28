Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ashley Giles calls for second chances in fight against racism in cricket

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 11.18am
England’s managing director Ashley Giles has called for ‘tolerance’ in the fight against racism (Martin Rickett/PA)
England’s managing director Ashley Giles has called for ‘tolerance’ in the fight against racism (Martin Rickett/PA)

England managing director Ashley Giles has warned cricket will “have a problem” in its fight against racism unless it gives people “second chances”.

Giles revealed there had been lots of reflection from within England’s Ashes squad in the wake of the racism scandal raised by Azeem Rafiq’s allegations against Yorkshire and said “discrimination of any form just isn’t acceptable”.

He added: “If zero tolerance means there is no acceptance of racism and discrimination, absolutely, that’s completely right.

“But for me, if zero tolerance means that we cut people off, we don’t give second chances, we don’t give people the chance to rehabilitate, then I think we’ve got a problem.

“This area is such a sensitive area, a difficult one for some people to talk about, but I fear if we take that route that the gap may widen and not lessen.”

Giles said many of England’s touring party had listened to former Yorkshire bowler Rafiq’s testimony when he spoke to MPs about his experiences and that cricket had a “great opportunity” to lead the way in how sport and society tackles discrimination.

Giles’ former England team-mate Michael Vaughan was accused by Rafiq of making racist remarks, which the ex-Yorkshire captain has denied.

Ashley Giles, second right, and Michael Vaughan, right, were England team-mates
Ashley Giles, second right, and Michael Vaughan, right, were England team-mates (Rui Vieira/PA)

Vaughan, now a television pundit, has apologised to Rafiq “for all the hurt” he suffered and will not be a part of the BBC’s Ashes coverage.

Giles added: “It’s not an excuse for poor behaviour, but I’m sure all of us have made mistakes at times.

“I’ve been involved in the game over the last 30 years and I’m sure there will be incidents and things I’ve said that I wouldn’t be proud of in a different time and a different context.

“I’m sure cricket is not alone in those experiences, but it’s clear we need to keep creating environments where people can keep coming forward and sharing those experiences so we can talk about these issues.

“To do that we need to educate, we need to share and I also think we need to tolerate.”

Giles insisted people must be given the chance to learn from their mistakes if cricket was to move forward.

He added: “We all know it can be a bit of a minefield, even the language we use around this area changes almost by the month.

“So for me, we’ve got to educate more, we’ve got to call it out in the dressing room much more if we see it, because perhaps all of us in the past – and I’m not just talking about cricket – have let things go.”

More from The Courier