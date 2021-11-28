Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former terrorists ‘would feel no relief’ at Troubles amnesty – Gerry Kelly

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 4.41pm
Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said he opposes the planned amnesty (Rebecca Black/PA)
Former terrorists would “feel no relief” in the event of an amnesty for Troubles crimes, a prominent Sinn Fein MLA has said.

After a long-running stalemate over dealing with Northern Ireland’s troubled past at Stormont, earlier this year the UK Government published a command paper outlining its intention to prohibit future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents pre-dating April 1998.

Contending the criminal justice route was not delivering for victims, ministers said they wanted to move to a new truth recovery model to help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones.

The Government has not yet tabled the draft legislation before Parliament.

However, the proposals have been opposed by all the political parties and the families of those killed by terrorists as well as by state forces.

Gerry Kelly, a former IRA prisoner who is now a Sinn Fein MLA, said ex-combatants also oppose the amnesty.

Asked whether there would be any sense of relief at the ending of any prospect of facing a trial, Mr Kelly said: “No, I don’t hear ex-combatants saying they would be relieved if the amnesty was brought in.”

He told the PA news agency: “People, whether they are ex-combatants or not, look upon this as an issue for victims.

“We had the Stormont House Agreement, all parties said this had to be based on a victims-centred process, and the Stormont House Agreement brought that.

“I am an ex-combatant myself and I have talked to others and they have no notion outside of supporting the families in this.”

