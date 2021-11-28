Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Raducanu gets advice on how to handle the spotlight from Lewis Hamilton

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 5.03pm

Emma Raducanu has been taking advice from Lewis Hamilton on how to cope with life in the spotlight.

US Open champion Raducanu made a winning return to Britain at the ATP Champions Tour event at London’s Royal Albert Hall, beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in a not-entirely-serious exhibition match.

The 19-year-old was playing on home soil for the first time since her historic Flushing Meadows triumph in September.

Emma Raducanu won at the Royal Albert Hall (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Afterwards Raducanu revealed Formula One world champion Hamilton has been mentoring her, and even said she was rooting for him to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, for which she is a huge favourite, next month.

Asked if she had already prepared her winners’ speech, Raducanu replied: “No, definitely not. I am rooting for Lewis.

“He has been such a good role model for me, in terms of just helping me through these next stages. He is a really cool person.

“I don’t even think about Sports Personality. For me it’s just something so far from the realms of possibility.

“He’s just been really cool in helping me. He said be patient, ride the wave, good reassurance. He’s a really cool guy.”

Raducanu’s knockabout with world number 85 Ruse, her friend and training partner, was a far cry from the tension and drama of the US Open final 79 days ago – or indeed her last appearance in this country when she retired from her Wimbledon fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic with breathing difficulties.

Nevertheless, Britain’s first female grand slam winner in 44 years won the match 6-3 7-6 (3) in front of a delighted crowd of around 4,000 people.

Among the joking between points, the marriage proposal from a spectator and the inevitable rallies with ball kids, Raducanu occasionally unleashed her powerful groundstrokes and effortlessly moved her opponent all around the court, just as she had during that glorious fortnight in New York.

Despite being about to embark on her first full year on the WTA Tour, Raducanu is already certain to be a big scalp for her opponents

Emma Raducanu stunned the sporting world with her US Open success (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via PA)

“I’m not sure of other people’s opinions of me,” she said. “It’s going to happen, pressure is a privilege. I thrive under the adrenaline, I hope.

“So for me I don’t really think about other people’s opinions or expectations. The only ones I have are that of myself, to improve and get better.”

Raducanu remains determined to stay grounded despite her stunning success, the Bromley teenager adding: “For me, I am just going about my business.

“I take the train sometimes. I am doing the same journeys I used to. I feel like I am the exact same person.

“I will go about everything I used to do. I don’t see why should I change the things that got me that title. I am still enjoying it.”

