Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick of assists help PSG to victory

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 5.19pm
Lionel Messi (right) helped Paris St Germain come from behind to win at Saint-Etienne (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Lionel Messi (right) helped Paris St Germain come from behind to win at Saint-Etienne (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Lionel Messi delivered a hat-trick of assists as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain came from behind to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1.

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos made his first appearance for PSG, who saw an early goal from Neymar ruled out for offside.

Denis Bouanga then fired the hosts, who sit bottom of the table, into a shock lead after 23 minutes at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The game turned on the dismissal of Saint-Etienne defender Timothee Kolodziejczak just before half-time for a foul on Kylian Mbappe, with Marquinhos nodding in an equaliser from Messi’s free-kick delivery.

With 11 minutes left, Argentina playmaker Messi’s chipped pass then picked out Angel Di Maria to put PSG ahead with a curled finish.

In the closing minutes, Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with what looked like an ankle problem, before Marquinhos headed in a deep left-wing cross from Messi to wrap up victory in added time and leave PSG 12 points clear at the top.

Rennes are second after a 2-0 victory at Lorient with late goals from Gaetan Laborde and Jeremy Doku.

Brest came from behind to win 2-1 at strugglers Bordeaux, where Jeremy Le Douaron struck twice in the second half.

N’Clomande Ghislain Konan struck a last-minute goal to give Reims a 1-0 win over Clermont, whose troubles continue after a fifth straight defeat.

Monaco and Strasbourg drew 1-1, with Ludovic Ajorque’s penalty early in the second half cancelling out a spot-kick from Wissam Ben Yedder just before the break.

More from The Courier