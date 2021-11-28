Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers heaps praise on ‘inspirational’ James Maddison after Foxes win

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 5.29pm
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers lauded James Maddison after the win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers lauded James Maddison after the win (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hailed in-form James Maddison as a “real inspiration” for the Foxes following their 4-2 win over Watford.

The midfielder scored one and created two for Jamie Vardy as the Foxes overcame the battling Hornets at the King Power Stadium.

Ademola Lookman added a fourth in the second half to seal the game and end Watford’s hopes of comeback.

Josh King’s penalty briefly levelled in the first half and, while Emmanuel Dennis made it 3-2 after the break, Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets slipped to defeat on the Italian’s first return to the King Power Stadium as a manager since being sacked by Leicester in 2017.

Leicester now sit five points adrift of the top four, with Maddison having scored in successive games for the first time since January.

“It was great, you can see his quality, he was a real inspiration for us,” said Rodgers, following the victory in blizzard conditions.

“We always have a point to prove every single day. For him it was looking at his game, he knows this is a game and a level where you are always looking to prove yourself. You can never be calm with that, you always have to be intense.

“You are seeing the work, not just with him but the confidence returning to the team. It’s not about the one player, it’s about the team but he was excellent today.

“It was a really good performance, we were a real threat going forward. We were playing against a dangerous team, they scored five at Everton, four in their last game against Manchester United. It’s an important three points.”

Maddison cashed in on a gift from William Ekong when the defender ducked under Jonny Evans’ pass to allow the midfielder, who had snuck in behind him, to score the opener.

After Cucho Hernandez’s deflected effort hit the post King made it 1-1 in the 30th minute, netting from the spot after Wilfred Ndidi tripped Dennis.

Yet Vardy restored Leicester’s lead four minutes later, clipping the ball over Daniel Bachmann after Maddison’s excellent pass, and celebrated in front of his former manager Ranieri.

The ex-England international then added a third eight minutes later, glancing in Maddison’s corner for his ninth goal of the season to put Leicester in control.

Dennis made it 3-2 in the 61st minute when he robbed Timothy Castagne and coolly beat Kasper Schmeichel but Lookman wrapped up the game soon after, tapping in Harvey Barnes’ cross.

Defeat kept Watford 16th, four points above the bottom three but Ranieri, who was serenaded by the Leicester fans having taken them to the title in 2016, remained upbeat.

He said: “The reception was fantastic, I want to say thank you to all the fans, Leicester and Watford fans. They came here on this very difficult day and I want to say thank you because I hope they are proud of us.

“We fought til the end. We created more chances than Leicester but they scored and we didn’t. I am positive because it’s important the team try to create chances.

“We conceded four goals so we can do much better but they won the match because they were more aggressive and more determined than us.

“It was Christmas Day conditions. It wasn’t the pitch, we lost because we made mistakes and Leicester scored the chances they had.”

