Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola hails huge victory as Manchester City edge past dogged West Ham

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 5.34pm Updated: November 28 2021, 5.47pm
Pep Guardiola (right) got the better of David Moyes in snowy Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola (right) got the better of David Moyes in snowy Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola hailed a huge victory after his Manchester City side overcame heavy snow and a dogged West Ham side.

A 33rd-minute strike from Ilkay Gundogan and a late Fernandinho effort earned the champions a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League success at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The first half of the match was played in heavy snow which made the line markings and the ball difficult to see.

Ilkay Gundogan opens the scoring
Ilkay Gundogan opens the scoring (Nick Potts/PA)

City manager Guardiola said: “The amount of chances we created, especially in the first half, in the conditions that both teams played in – it was a huge victory for us, for the effort of the players and the performance.

“We didn’t concede much. We defended the set-pieces really well and counter-attacks we controlled.

“We could maybe make another speed, another rhythm but weather conditions didn’t allow us to do it and it was a good performance from us.”

Fernandinho scored Manchester City's second
Fernandinho scored Manchester City’s second (Martin Rickett/PA)

Had the snow not relented during the break, the game could conceivably have been called off, but the interval needed to be extended for the pitch to be cleared.

Guardiola said: “I think the groundkeepers, the men who took care of the pitch, were the men of the match. They did an incredible job so we could play the game today.”

A year ago City launched a 19-game unbeaten league run that all but carried them to the title.

Guardiola brushed aside suggestions that his side looked capable of repeating such a sequence, insisting he was not looking beyond Wednesday’s trip to Aston Villa.

The snow comes down in Manchester
The snow comes down in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “I don’t know what’s going to happen. What we have done in the past is the past. The only present is to celebrate today, recover well and Wednesday go to Birmingham to play Aston Villa.

“The rest is fantasies, making wrong thoughts in your mind.”

West Ham manager David Moyes, whose side did manage a spectacular injury-time consolation from Manuel Lanzini, felt the visitors were made to pay for not taking their chances.

Moyes said: “The real quality at the end was the difference. Man City are full of quality and good players.

Manuel Lanzini scores a consolation for the visitors
Manuel Lanzini scores a consolation for the visitors (Nick Potts/PA)

“We did lots of good things but when we got the chances to create a good opening or finish we didn’t take it. You don’t come to Man City and get loads of them but we did our best to get some.”

Moyes felt the snow probably worked in City’s favour.

He said: “I hoped it might have helped us and it would affect them more than it did us, but when they got the goal the worst of the snow came down.

“If anything we lost our concentration a little bit and the visuals for the ball were difficult. It was difficult conditions but I was happy to play the game. We all wanted it to be played.”