Stephen Curry breaks own record as Golden State Warriors win again By Press Association November 28 2021, 11.23pm Stephen Curry put on another impressive display for Golden State (Ashley Landis/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stephen Curry was given a standing ovation in Los Angeles after inspiring the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors to victory over the Clippers. Curry scored 33 points as the Warriors eased to their seventh straight victory by winning 105-90 on the road in Staples Center. The two-time NBA MVP made seven three-pointers, taking his tally for the season to 100 in 19 games and breaking his own record for the fastest player to reach the landmark in a single campaign. 💯Stephen Curry is the fastest to 100 triples in a season (19 games played) in NBA history!THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/y3ONHph8aW— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021 Otto Porter contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds for Golden State while Clippers forward Paul George scored 30 in a losing effort. More from The Courier Minnesota Timberwolves eclipse Philadelphia 76ers in double overtime Phoenix Suns extend winning run to 15 games with crushing victory in New York LeBron James back with a bang as Lakers see off Pacers Milwaukee Bucks in record-breaking form as Orlando Magic beaten again