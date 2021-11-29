Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Leftist holds commanding lead in Honduran presidential vote

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 10.51am
Libre Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro addresses her supporters after the vote (Moises Castillo/AP)
Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro holds a commanding lead as Hondurans appeared poised to remove the conservative National Party from power after 12 years of continuous rule.

Ms Castro declared herself the winner despite orders from the National Electoral Council to political parties to await official results.

“We win! We win!” announced Ms Castro, Honduras’s former first lady – who is making her third presidential run – to cheering Liberty and Refoundation (Libre) Party supporters when only a fraction of the ballots had been tallied. “Today the people have obtained justice. We have reversed authoritarianism.”

The National Party also quickly declared victory for Nasry Asfura, its own candidate and mayor of the capital, Tegucigalpa, but the early returns were not promising.

Honduras Elections
Supporters of Xiomara Castro celebrate in Tegucigalpa (Moises Castillo/AP)

By early on Monday, Ms Castro’s wide early lead was holding up. With 45% of the polling station tallies in, she had 53% of the votes and Mr Asfura 33%, according to the National Electoral Council preliminary count. The council said turnout was more than 68%.

Thousands of people packed the capital’s Morazan Boulevard blowing car horns, waving the Libre Party’s red flags and setting off fireworks. After midnight, the street continued to fill with Ms Castro’s celebrating supporters.

Anticipating vandalism, some businesses along the boulevard had covered their windows with wood or metal sheeting, but the celebration appeared peaceful.

In 2017, after a protracted election filled with irregularities, protesters filled the streets and the government imposed a curfew. Three weeks later the now-outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the winner despite the Organisation of American States’ observation mission calling for an election re-run. At least 23 people were killed.

Late on Sunday, Ms Castro promised a permanent dialogue with the Honduran people and said she wanted to open conversations with all sectors of society and international organisations to seek solutions for the Central American country, which is recovering from two major hurricanes, troubled by gangs and enduring corruption and high levels of poverty.

Her husband, a former president who was ousted by a military coup in 2009, did not appear on stage with her, but her son and daughter were there.

Ms Castro received a late surge of support when Salvador Nasralla, who lost to Hernandez in 2017, ended his own candidacy and joined her alliance in October. The move took a three-way race that could have favoured Mr Asfura to just two.

Ms Castro rode a wave of dissatisfaction with the National Party’s rule. President Hernandez became a national embarrassment, with US federal prosecutors in New York accusing him of running a narco state and fuelling his own political rise with drug money. He has denied it all and has not been formally charged, but that could change once he leaves office.

In addition to a new president, Hondurans on Sunday chose a new congress, new representatives to the Central American Parliament, and voted in a slew of local races.

The Organisation of American States’ observation mission said in a statement late on Sunday that the voting had appeared to be “appropriate and peaceful”.

Sunday’s turnout was 10 points above that in 2017.

