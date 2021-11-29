Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Mother denies murdering two-year-old son

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 11.03am
Natalie Steele appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video-link (Antony Stone/PA)
Natalie Steele appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video-link (Antony Stone/PA)

A woman has denied murdering her two-year-old son.

Natalie Steele, 31, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of killing her son Reid when she appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video-link.

The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend, South Wales.

Natalie Steele has denied murdering her son Reid (South Wales Police/PA)
Natalie Steele has denied murdering her son Reid (South Wales Police/PA)

Paying tribute, his family described him as a “super-happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent” child.

A further case management hearing will take place on February 25, with a trial provisionally listed to begin on May 3 and last around seven days.

Judge Michael Fitton QC remanded Steele, of Broadlands, Bridgend, into custody.

He told her: “Thank you very much for your co-operation today and I have noted you have been listening carefully.

“The next hearing will be on February 25 and the trial date will be confirmed shortly.

“You will be remanded into custody and I will extend the custody time limit until May 16.”

More from The Courier