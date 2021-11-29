Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rodri believes Manchester City are starting to hit their stride

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 11.07am
Manchester City weathered the snow to claim a hard-fought win over West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City weathered the snow to claim a hard-fought win over West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes the champions are now starting to hit their stride.

City claimed their fifth successive win in all competitions on Sunday as they ground out a hard-fought 2-1 success over West Ham amid heavy snow at the Etihad Stadium.

The result took City within a point of leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Rodri (left) believes City are starting to hit their stride
Rodri (left) believes City are starting to hit their stride (Nick Potts/PA)

Rodri said: “I think we are in the best shape of the season, not because of results but the way we play – the chances we have, the chances we concede. We are conceding fewer.

“We are good in all senses. We just have to keep going in the same run, knowing that every game is going to be a final, every game is going to be difficult.

“In this Premier League you have to go 100 per cent all the games.”

City had the better of a tight contest against the Hammers with Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez hitting the woodwork as well as Ilkay Gundogan tapping them ahead in the first half.

Yet the snow, which obscured the line markings and needed to be cleared during an extended half-time interval, made the going tough and it was not until substitute Fernandino’s 90th-minute strike that victory was secured.

Manuel Lanzini scored an injury-time consolation for the visitors, who had earlier gone close to making it 1-1 when Declan Rice forced Ederson into a good save from distance.

“This team (West Ham) is always so difficult,” said Rodri. “They are so strong between the lines, very narrow, very good defensively.

“It was good we scored early when the weather conditions in the first half were not good.”

Groundstaff needed to clear the pitch at half-time
Groundstaff needed to clear the pitch at half-time (Martin Rickett/PA)

Visibility was so poor late in the first half that the game could easily have been halted. As it happened, the half-time break was timely, allowing groundstaff the opportunity to remove all the snow from the pitch.

City manager Pep Guardiola later hailed the workers as the men of the match and Rodri echoed those sentiments.

“They were amazing,” the Spaniard said. “They let us play in the second half in better conditions and it was so important for us.

“It was such an important three points for us and they were part of this. They were the key members of this game.”

David Moyes (left) felt West Ham lacked a cutting edge
David Moyes (left) felt West Ham lacked a cutting edge (Martin Rickett/PA)

While Rodri felt City were starting to click into gear, West Ham boss David Moyes thought his side lacked punch in attack.

The Londoners remain fourth in the table but the defeat was a second in succession in the Premier League.

Moyes said: “I think we are needing to be better in that area. We had opportunities.

“If you want to be at the top end you need to have forward players who can, individually, beat people, who can create goals and be clean with the chances.

Manuel Lanzini scored West Ham's consolation
Manuel Lanzini scored West Ham’s consolation (Nick Potts/PA)

“I don’t think we have been in recent games. We won in Europe in midweek but I still thought in our attacking play we could have been much cleaner with our chances.

“It is something we need to work at because when you play Man City, with the quality they have got, you have got to take your opportunities when you get them.”

