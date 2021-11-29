Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Insulate Britain protester taken to hospital on 13-day prison hunger strike

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 11.26am Updated: November 29 2021, 12.15pm
Insulate Britain hunger striker Emma Smart (PA)
Insulate Britain hunger striker Emma Smart (PA)

An Insulate Britain protester who has been on hunger strike in prison for 13 days is being given hospital treatment, the campaign group said.

Emma Smart, 44, from Weymouth in Dorset, was moved to the hospital wing at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, on Friday.

She was jailed for four months on November 17 for breaching an injunction and immediately vowed to stop eating until the Government moves to insulate homes.

Ms Smart’s husband, Andy Smith, told the PA news agency that she is “feeling a bit weak but she’s still in good spirits”.

In a statement released by Insulate Britain, Smart said: “The window of my cell in the hospital wing is blocked up and there is little natural light, in my previous cell I could see the birds and trees that line the prison fence.

“I have less time to go outside in the prison yard for exercise now.

“All of this is testing my resolve to continue, but I feel that not eating is the only thing I can do from prison to draw attention to those who will have to make the choice between heating and eating this winter.”

Insulate Britain members, including Ms Smart’s husband, are to stage a 24-hour fast outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning in solidarity with her, the group said.

Insulate Britain protests
Insulate Britain activists including Emma Smart (back centre) (PA)

Mr Smith, 45, told PA: “She is feeling a bit weak but she’s still in good spirits.

“I think a hunger strike is about 80% mental (strength) so as long as she’s doing OK mentally I think she’ll probably continue on her hunger strike until the Government make a meaningful statement as to whether they’re going to insulate the homes of Britain or not.”

He said his wife had been relocated to the hospital wing so that prison staff could more easily monitor her health.

“I last spoke to her yesterday but she’s recently had her telephone rights revoked so it’s increasingly difficult to speak to her,” he said, adding that it was not clear why the prison had taken the step.

Mr Smith said: “It is quite difficult, but also aware that other things are difficult.

“We’ve made difficult decisions throughout the last three years. We didn’t step lightly into making decisions to be arrested, we didn’t step lightly into making decisions not to have any children…

“There’s clearly a lot of inaction coming from our Government, they’re not taking the steps that are needed to combat the climate crisis that we’re in, and they would rather just chuck people in prison than actually face up and deal with those problems.”

Ms Smart is one of nine members of the group jailed for breaching an injunction designed to prevent the road blockades which have sparked anger among motorists and others affected by the protests.

They appeared at the High Court on November 17 after they admitted breaching an injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 during the morning rush hour on October 8.

They received sentences of between three and six months and ordered to pay £5,000 in costs each.

A further nine Insulate Britain protesters are to appear at the High Court on December 14 to face a charge of contempt of court.

Insulate Britain began a wave of protests in September and supporters have blocked the M25, roads in London including around Parliament, roads in Birmingham and Manchester and around the Port of Dover in Kent.

Videos showing furious motorists dragging the climate activists away from the blockades have gone viral on a number of occasions.

The group is demanding that the Government insulate Britain’s “leaky homes” and end deaths it says are caused by winter fuel shortages.