Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Volunteers urged to help NHS deliver expanded vaccination programme

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 3.25pm
NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard has called for volunteers to help with the vaccination programme (Yui Mok/PA)
NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard has called for volunteers to help with the vaccination programme (Yui Mok/PA)

Volunteers are being urged to help the “vital national effort” of expanding the coronavirus vaccination programme as the head of NHS England warned that the service “will not be able to do it alone”.

Chief executive Amanda Pritchard said the Omicron variant arriving on UK shores serves as a “wake-up call”.

Many people donated their time when the vaccination programme first began as the nation was facing lockdown and the emergence of the Alpha variant of Covid-19.

Now volunteers are being urged to come forward again as the NHS prepares for an expansion of the programme.

Ms Pritchard also said that NHS staff will “move heaven and earth to vaccinate as many people as possible” to ensure that people can enjoy Christmas with their loved ones.

In a speech to the King’s Fund’s annual conference, she said: “I thought it probably would be worth saying a few words about the Omicron variant and partly because I know people will be concerned – not least NHS staff who have worked so hard to care for now more than half a million Covid patients in hospital as well as many more in the community, and they’ve done such a fantastic job rolling out the Covid vaccination programme.

“We do know that vaccines have been highly effective against previous Covid strains.

“And even if they are less effective – and we don’t know that yet – against Omicron, we do know that they are still likely to get some protection.

“So I think the key message is still, if anybody who has not yet done so, it is never too late to come forward for a first or second dose.

“And, of course, when people become eligible for their boosters, we would just say please do take up that offer.

“For many, watching the news that the Omicron variant has reached this country will be something of a wake-up call.

“And it will be a wake-up call for anybody who was hoping that we would be through this; Covid is still very much with us.”

HEALTH Coronavirus
PA Graphics

She added that the vaccination programme is now “significantly more complex” than it was at the start.

“Now, of course, we’re delivering primary, secondary, third and booster vaccinations along with a schools programme as well,” she said.

“And that is now being done alongside all the many other demands on the NHS.

“As we look to expand the NHS vaccination programme, which is an absolute priority for the next few days and weeks, we do know we will not be able to do it alone. So I really hope that, once again, we will see volunteers coming forward to help what is still a vital national effort.

“The weeks and months ahead are going to be difficult for NHS staff and potentially for the whole country.

“But I know that NHS staff will again move heaven and earth to vaccinate as many people as possible, giving us all the best chance to enjoy Christmas with family and with friends.”

More from The Courier