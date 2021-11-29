Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Time for me to leave’ – Jack Dorsey resigns as Twitter chief executive

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 4.21pm Updated: November 29 2021, 4.27pm
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey has resigned as the chief executive of Twitter, posting a message to the platform that it was “finally time for me to leave”.

In a statement posted to his personal Twitter account, Mr Dorsey said he was “really sad… yet really happy” to be leaving the firm he co-founded in 2006.

Confirming his replacement would be current chief technology officer Parag Agrawal, Mr Dorsey said he would continue to serve on the company’s board until spring 2022 to aid the transition before leaving the firm completely.

As well as his role at Twitter, Mr Dorsey is the founder and chief executive of the payment business Square.

He previously left Twitter in 2008, before rejoining in 2011 and then becoming chief executive for the second time in 2015.

In his message to Twitter staff he said: “After almost 16 years of having a role at our company… from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO… I’ve decided it’s finally time for me to leave.”

He added: “I want you all to know that this was my decision and I own it. It was a tough one for me, of course. I love this service and company… and all of you so much.

“I’m really sad… yet really happy. There aren’t many companies that get to this level. And there aren’t many founders that choose their company over their own ego. I know we’ll prove this was the right move.”

He said his replacement Mr Agrawal agreeing to take on the role was one of the reasons behind his departure, saying he was “my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs”.

“Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around,” he added.

“He’s curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily.

“My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep.”

In his own post, new chief executive Mr Agrawal said he had “so much excitement for the future”.

“I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energised by the opportunities ahead,” he added in a further statement.

“By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation.”

Mr Dorsey had previously come under pressure from Paul Singer, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Elliott, to step down again as the company’s chief executive.

Last year Elliott and Mr Singer said that Mr Dorsey should not be chief executive of both Square and Twitter, before reaching a deal with the technology firm.

The social media giant, along with the wider sector, has also faced continuing scrutiny over its moderation of harmful content online, including how it handles misinformation as well as racist and other abusive posts.

Many campaigners have called for more regulation of the sector and greater accountability of senior managers at internet companies.

Twitter has not commented further on the announcement.

Before announcing his departure, Mr Dorsey had last tweeted on Sunday, saying simply: “I love Twitter.”