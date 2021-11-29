Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Sinn Fein pressed over ‘lack of agreement’ on marking Queen’s platinum jubilee

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 4.45pm
The Queen will mark her platinum jubilee (Lewis Whyld/PA)
The Queen will mark her platinum jubilee (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has expressed disappointment over a lack of agreement with Sinn Fein on marking the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The row emerged following an Assembly question by Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton, on what plans the Executive Office has to mark the jubilee next February.

Paul Givan of the DUP, who shares the joint top office with Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, said the Executive Office had been “unable to reach an agreed response” to the question.

Paul Givan
First Minister Paul Givan (Liam McBurney/PA)

He described the jubilee as a “remarkable achievement”, adding that he was sure “many throughout Northern Ireland are looking forward to witnessing this historic and unprecedented event”.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds said people will be “rightfully appalled” that the Executive Office has not been able to agree “such a simple question as to how we would celebrate with Her Majesty the remarkable years on the throne”.

“This is just another one of those Sinn Fein tactics which causes great hurt and harm within the community in general in Northern Ireland,” she said.

Mr Givan said he was disappointed by the lack of agreement.

“That’s for others to explain, I think it is right that we would be marking this occasion,” he said.

“Many people talk about respect and equality, celebrating diversity. This will be a test for Sinn Fein, how will they facilitate those that want to mark this occasion to be able to do that.”

Mr Givan said he hoped the matter would not be “blocked”, like attempts to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland in the grounds of the Stormont estate.

“I hope that we’re not going to be in a position, after some good work by those in Sinn Fein who did reach out and meet with members of the royal family, now retrenching and taking a backward step,” he said.

More from The Courier