Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Famed Australian Indigenous actor David Gulpilil dies at 68

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 4.56pm
David Gulpilil, right, with Hugh Jackman, left, Nicole Kidman, centre, and Brandon Walters (Mark Baker/AP)
David Gulpilil, right, with Hugh Jackman, left, Nicole Kidman, centre, and Brandon Walters (Mark Baker/AP)

Australia’s most acclaimed Indigenous actor, David Gulpilil, has died of lung cancer, a government leader said. He was 68 years old.

Gulpilil found his widest audiences with his roles in the 1986 hit film Crocodile Dundee and in director Baz Luhrmann’s 2008 epic Australia, in a career that spanned five decades. He was often described as a bridge between Indigenous Australia and the outside world who never fit comfortably in either place.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen,” South Australia state premier Steven Marshall said.

An accomplished didgeridoo player, Gulpilil mixed with Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley. He was feted in New York and Paris. He also spent periods of his life as an itinerant, drinking and sleeping in parks in the northern city of Darwin, and stints in prison for alcohol-fuelled offences.

Gulpilil was born on tribal land in the sparsely populated wilds of the Australian northern frontier in the early 1950s, his friend and caregiver Mary Hood said. His date of birth was recorded as July 1, 1953, a guesswork date set by local missionaries.

Gulpilil said he never saw a European Australian until he was eight years old and considered English his sixth language, his biographer Derek Rielly wrote. Gulpilil’s Christian name was foisted upon him at school.

Gulpilil was a 16-year-old ceremonial dancer performing in the Indigenous mission of Maningrida in 1969 when he met the British director Nicolas Roeg, who was scouting for filming locations. Gulpilil starred in Roeg’s acclaimed 1971 film Walkabout as a lone youth who comes across and rescues two lost British children. The British siblings were played by a teenage Jenny Agutter and the director’s seven-year-old son, Lucien.

Roles followed in Storm Boy in 1976 and The Last Wave in 1977.

His final role was the remake of Storm Boy in 2019, in which he played the father of the central character in the original, Fingerbone Bill.

Australia Obit Gulpilil
Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Brandon Walters and Baz Luhrmann, right, applaud as David Gulpilil, second right, arrives for a press conference for the film Australia (Mark Baker/AP)

Gulpilil recalled learning to binge on alcohol and drugs from counter-culture icon Dennis Hopper, who played the starring role in the 1976 film about a 19th-century Australian outlaw, Mad Dog Morgan. 

Gulpilil won multiple best-actor awards for the 2002 Rolf de Herr-directed film The Tracker, in which he played one of the many Indigenous men Australian police routinely used as trackers of fugitives in the Outback.

Weeks before the fil was released, journalists visited him in the small Indigenous community of Ramingining on his crocodile-infested tribal land. He was living in a hut with his then-partner, Indigenous painter Robyn Djunginy, without power or running water.

“I was brought up in a tin shed. I wandered all over the world — Paris, New York — now I’m back in a tin shed,” Gulpilil said.

He presented himself as a victim of his own celebrity and his own people’s misunderstanding of his position in the wider world.

“People say to me: You’re a big name. You have money. Why don’t you buy yourself a house; get out of Ramingining?” he said.

“This is my country. I belong here, and I’m broke,” he added.

Exactly why he was broke was not clear. He was vague about how much he earned over the years, and wealth in Australian Indigenous society is communal, tending to permeate through relatives and friends.

Gulpilil’s friend and caregiver, Mary Hood, first met him in 2006 at the Darwin premiere of Ten Canoes, the first feature-length film in an Australian Indigenous language.

Gulpilil narrated the film and his son, Jamie Gulpilil, was part of the cast, which  was mostly drawn from Ramingining.

Ms Hood became his caregiver after he was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer in 2017.

He is survived by his sisters, Mary and Evonne, his daughters, Makia and Phoebe, and his sons, Jamie and Jida.

The director Peter Weir said during an interview in New York in 1977 while promoting his supernatural thriller The Last Wave that Gulpilil had created untold personal tensions by straddling two disparate cultures.

“He’s enigmatic. He’s an actor, a dancer, a musician. He’s a tribal man, initiated in the tribal ways,” Weir said. “He has a foot in both cultures. It’s an enormous strain on the man.”

More from The Courier