DUP leader urges all to receive the Covid-19 vaccine

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 6.23pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of Belfast after receiving his booster Covid-19 vaccination (DUP/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of Belfast after receiving his booster Covid-19 vaccination (DUP/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has encouraged the public to get the Covid-19 vaccination after receiving his booster jab.

Sir Jeffrey received his booster at the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of Belfast as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended it is offered to all over-18s.

Currently only those over the age of 40 and those with underlying health conditions in Northern Ireland are eligible to take up the booster jab six months after their second dose of the vaccine.

Sir Jeffrey said all those who are eligible should take it.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant reminds us of the threat still posed by Covid-19 and the need to take actions which will be effective in reducing its spread and easing the pressure on our health service,” he said.

“We know that the booster programme is the single most effective tool that we have and evidence given to Executive ministers highlighted that it would reduce hospitalisations by at least 15%.

“I would encourage everyone eligible to take up their booster.

“The Covid vaccines not only help protect you, but help reduce the spread of the virus and help protect others.

“It will be important that the booster programme is ramped up over coming weeks but alongside that it is important we all continue with the simple, common sense steps which can reduce spread of this virus.”

