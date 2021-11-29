Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Guests return home after three nights trapped at snowed-in pub

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 10.29pm
Snow at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales (The Tan Hill Inn/PA)
All but two of the 61 people who became trapped at a pub cut off by snow have been able to safely make their way home.

The group became trapped in the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales on Friday as a result of heavy snowfall during Storm Arwen.

The pub’s general manager, Nicola Townsend, 51, told the PA news agency: “The snow plough managed to get up about 11 o’clock this morning and cleared and gritted.”

The two people remaining at the pub had hired a camper van and plan to leave on Tuesday.

“They took a little walk out and because they’ve not really had a camper van before they were a bit nervous”, Ms Townsend explained.

Winter weather Feb 10th 2020
The Tan Hill Inn is 1,732 feet above sea level (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Oasis tribute band Noasis continued to provide musical entertainment after their gig on Friday at the pub, which at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level is the highest in the UK.

People slept on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor during the three nights, and were treated to films on a projector screen, a quiz night and karaoke.

“We became all quite friendly with each other…it was like a party with a big group of friends”, Ms Townsend said.

Some guests have been sleeping on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor (Nicola Townsend/The Tan Hill Inn/PA)

Some of those who were stranded have exchanged phone numbers, and a reunion next year has been suggested.

“Everybody had a really good time. The weekend went really well. I couldn’t complain. The guests that we had here, you couldn’t have hand picked them”, she added.

“The way that everybody was with each other, it really surprised me.

Guests have been treated to a quiz, a buffet and are preparing for karaoke night (Nicola Townsend/The Tan Hill Inn/PA)

“Nobody seemed to be sat in their own little group…everybody was talking to each other, everyone was really friendly and I just think that it was really heartwarming.”

Temperatures at the pub dropped to minus 7.6C during the weekend, with the weather leaving more than 100,000 homes without power.

