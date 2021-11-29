Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Croatia knock Italy out of Davis Cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 11.19pm
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic sent Croatia through to the Davis Cup semi-finals
Croatia silenced a boisterous Turin crowd as they edged past Italy 2-1 to become the first team through to this year’s Davis Cup semi-finals.

World number ones Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic clinched the decisive doubles rubber over Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 19 minutes.

Jannik Sinner had hit back from the brink to beat Maric Cilic and force the decider after the veteran Croatian had served for the match – and the tie – in the second set.

Italy Davis Cup Tennis
Borna Gojo scored a huge upset win in Turin (Antonio Calanni/AP)

The 20-year-old Sinner forced his way into a second set tie-break which he won before ultimately claiming a 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-3 win.

The Croatians had got off to a flying start as world number 279 Borna Gojo earned a 7-6 (2) 2-6 6-2 win over Lorenzo Sonego, ranked 252 places above him in the world rankings.

Croatia, winners of the tournament in 2005 and 2018, will play either Serbia or Kazakhstan for the right to contest Sunday’s final in Madrid.

