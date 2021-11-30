Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweden’s first female prime minister announces government

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 11.31am
Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson, centre, is followed by her new cabinet members as they arrive for a press conference, in Stockholm (TT via AP)
Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has announced her one-party minority government, with only a few changes at cabinet level from the previous administration.

Ms Andersson, who had been Sweden’s finance minister, chose Mikael Damberg to replace her in that role. Mr Damberg previously had been home affairs minister.

The prime minister, who is the leader of the Social Democratic party, was elected again on Monday as the Scandinavian nation’s premier.

Ms Andersson presents her cabinet
Ms Andersson presents her cabinet

She resigned last week after just seven hours as prime minister when a budget defeat prompted then-coalition partner the Greens to quit her two-party coalition.

The move followed the rejection of her government’s budget proposal in favour of one presented by opposition parties, including the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats, who are rooted in a neo-Nazi movement.

On Monday, Ms Andersson was named as prime minister even though 101 parliamentarians voted in favour of her appointment and 173 were against it, with 75 abstentions.

Under the Swedish constitution, prime ministers can be named and can govern as long as a parliamentary majority – a minimum of 175 MPs – does not oppose them.

Ms Andersson in parliament
Ms Andersson in parliament

Ms Andersson kept Ann Linde as foreign minister and Peter Hultqvist as defence minister.

The Greens held, among others, the environment and culture ministries in the previous government.

Social Democrats Annika Strandhall and Jeanette Gustafsdotter have now taken over the two posts.

Ms Andersson has replaced Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, roles he relinquished earlier this year.

She will be formally installed following an audience with King Carl XVI Gustav, Sweden’s figurehead monarch, later on Tuesday.

Mr Lofven, who had been leading the Swedish government in a caretaker capacity, will step down.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for September 11 next year.