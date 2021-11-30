Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stay away from the woods, forestry bosses urge after Storm Arwen damage

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 2.19pm
A fallen tree on the Rothbury to Elsdon road (Forestry England/PA)
A fallen tree on the Rothbury to Elsdon road (Forestry England/PA)

Visitors have been told to stay away from forests across much of northern England after Storm Arwen blew over tens of thousands of trees.

Forestry England will conduct an aerial survey of the damage in the coming days and have sent teams to clear roads for people living in the affected areas.

It said a “huge swathe” of forests in the North East and North West suffered damage, making it too dangerous for visitors who would normally come to enjoy the outdoor spaces.

Fallen trees
(Forestry England/PA)

Some toppled trunks were still held up by neighbouring trees and could fall at any time.

It listed Thrunton Woods, Kidland, Harbottle and Simonside near Rothbury, Kielder, Hamsterley and Chopwell in the North East, plus Grizedale Forest and Gisburn in the North West, as being badly affected by uprooted trees, loose branches, downed power lines and blocked access.

Photos showed hundreds of trees in Kidland Forest in Northumberland that had blown over.

Autumn weather
(Forestry England/PA)

Video by forestry ranger Alex Maclennan at the entrance to Thrunton Woods, also in Northumberland, showed hundreds more flattened pines, causing him to say: “This is why we don’t want the public to come to this area – (it’s) pretty bad.”

Kevin May, forest management director for North England said: “This was a very significant storm and it’s caused a lot of damage.

“Our immediate concern is for people who live and work in the forest and we are working intensively to restore some kind of normality.

“Many of our woodlands will still be dangerous and are simply not safe for visitors at the moment.

Fallen trees
(Forestry England/PA)

“There is also the risk from hanging trees – those that have been blown over, but have been caught on other trees.

“These can fall with little or no warning.

“Our message is to stay clear for the time-being and that will speed the recovery.”

Forestry England said once it is safe, a major clear-up expected to take several months will start.

It will then draw up plans for forest recovery to ensure their future for visitors, wildlife and the economy.