William ‘blown away’ by youth-led charity visit

The Duke of Cambridge showcased his table tennis skills and fed goats on a charity visit which left him “blown away”.

William was visiting CATCH, a youth-led charity based in the Harehills area of Leeds, which helps young people in communities with high levels of antisocial behaviour.

The centre offers pool tournaments, computer games, film nights, sports activities, a gym, polytunnels where horticulture can be taught and a community cafe which is open to the public.

The Duke of Cambridge played table tennis during his visit to CATCH (Phil Noble/PA)

It also has a dozen pet goats kept on site which are cared for by the young people.

CATCH – which stands for Community Action To Create Hope – provides a weekly activity session for children evacuated from Afghanistan, giving young refugees the opportunity to socialise and integrate in a relaxed setting.

William learned how the young people and volunteers, who are members of CATCH, built the community hub themselves starting six years ago with a disused mobile cabin that used to belong to West Yorkshire Police.

William helped feed the goats at the site (Phil Noble/PA)

The duke, who spent almost an hour-and-a-half at the centre, laughed and chatted with young people asking them about the mental health work they were doing, and how they had learned English.

He also watched some of the activities that took place, played table tennis, fed the goats and heard how CATCH had transformed the lives of young people who were otherwise facing an uncertain future.

William said: “I have been blown away by the visit. It is an amazing achievement what you have all done here.

The duke stroked a goat named Hercules (Phil Noble/PA)

“You guys, the young people, built this together. I am blown away and quite emotional about it.

“You have worked together, don’t know each other, don’t speak English and have come together – you can’t not be proud.”

He presented the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to the organisation, and said: “You should be proud of yourselves.”