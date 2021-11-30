Historic night for Ellen White and England as Lionesses put 20 goals past Latvia

Ellen White broke England Women’s all-time scoring record as the team recorded their biggest ever competitive victory by crushing Latvia 20-0 at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

White scored twice early on in the World Cup qualifier to take her level with and then past Kelly Smith’s mark of 46 goals, before completing her hat-trick shortly after the break.

She was one of four hat-trick-scorers on the night – Lauren Hemp netted four times, while Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo also registered trebles.

🏆 THE RECORD IS BROKEN 🏆@ellsbells89 is our new all-time record goalscorer! pic.twitter.com/kfwUg1KaUX — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 30, 2021

Beth England notched a brace, and there were also goals from Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, with a penalty, Jess Carter, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs on a historic evening for the Lionesses, who were 8-0 up at half-time.

The result smashed their previous record competitive win of 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

It was a sixth win from six Group D games for England, their first six fixtures under Sarina Wiegman – a sequence in which they have registered 53 goals and conceded none.

Having seen her side beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga last month, Wiegman spoke in the build-up to this encounter of wanting another “ruthless” performance from England – and that is certainly what followed.

Beth Mead opened the scoring and was one of four players to score a hat-trick (Tim Goode/PA)

Mead got things started with a third-minute finish, shortly after Alex Greenwood had cracked a shot against the crossbar.

White then equalled Smith’s mark in the sixth minute with a wonderful strike from just outside the box, before breaking the record three minutes later by slotting in from close range, with Stanway assisting for both goals.

There was no let up for Latvia – 94 places below England at 102nd in the world rankings – as Mead registered her second of the contest in the 12th minute and Hemp headed home in the 18th for her first international goal. Mead then completed her hat-trick with a header another five minutes later to make it 6-0.

Some respite for the visitors followed, before a Toone strike and Hemp header arrived in quick succession just before half-time to see Wiegman’s side go in 8-0 up.

✨ Over a decade of goals ✨ Our record breaker, @ellsbells89! 💪 pic.twitter.com/PWDsRl5Dyd — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 30, 2021

White’s hat-trick was sealed four minutes into the second half when she fired a shot from the edge of the area that goalkeeper Laura Sinutkina could not prevent going through her hands.

And England hit double figures three minutes after that, Stanway deservedly getting on the scoresheet with a penalty following a foul on Mead.

The substitutes started getting in on the act with Carter touching home in the 56th minute, Beth England scored again in the 61st, and Scott, also introduced from the bench, then made it 13-0 in the 67th.

That put England level with the score from their biggest competitive win – and that was soon eclipsed as Russo, who had replaced White on the hour, opened her international account with a header to take the team to 14.

The biggest victory for any England senior squad ever! 💥 pic.twitter.com/jaVM1KZwqw — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 30, 2021

The deluge of goals continued with Hemp scoring her third, Nobbs becoming the latest substitute to score, Russo netting twice in two minutes for her hat-trick, and Beth England then registering her second of the game.

The incredible rout was then completed in the 88th minute as Hemp got her fourth to make it 20-0.