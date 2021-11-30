Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool always ‘try to play football’ in Merseyside derby

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 10.32pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side have always tried to play football in Merseyside derbies (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side have always tried to play football in Merseyside derbies (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side have always tried to play football in Merseyside derbies.

The Reds boss was in no mood to discuss in depth what the 239th meeting between two clubs separated by the width of Stanley Park might have in store.

However, his assertion about playing football could be interpreted as a dig at their city rivals, especially after last year’s encounter which began the unravelling of Liverpool’s Premier League title defence.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford tackles Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s challenge on Virgil Van Dijk ended the Liverpool defender’s season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Virgil Van Dijk’s season was ended by a reckless Jordan Pickford challenge and Thiago Alcantara was sidelined for almost three months after Richarlison was red-carded for a late lunge on the midfielder.

That was the ninth Everton player sent off in 19 league meetings at Goodison Park and they have had four players dismissed since Liverpool’s last red card in a derby back in 2010.

“It is a shame that I have to mention that but I think we were the fairest team in England and most of the time the fairest team in Europe in the last five years,” said Klopp when asked whether his players had to exercise a degree of control.

“It is obviously not a prize somebody wants to win, but it is still the case.

“If you play pressing, high press, counter-press, the plan is to win the ball and to win the ball you have to touch the ball, that’s how it is because you want to keep playing after that. You don’t want to create a free-kick or give a foul away.

“That is why you want to win the ball in the right way and you want to play it from there.

“In the past, before I arrived here, you could watch a highlight reel and if you wanted to see some things you wouldn’t want to see in football it would be easy to find one on Liverpool’s side and on Everton’s side.

“Since I am here we always try to play a football game.”

Klopp will face former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as Everton boss for the first time, having previously done so when the Spaniard was in charge at Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp and Rafael Benitez
Klopp is not surprised to see a former Liverpool manager in Rafael Benitez in charge of Everton (Nigel French/PA)

He was not surprised to see the mastermind of the club’s 2005 Champions League final triumph turn up in the dugout at Goodison.

“There are other derbies in the world. There is some special thing in this derby than other derbies but I don’t know exactly why that is like that,” he added.

“But was I surprised? I can’t remember but I am for sure not surprised.”

More from The Courier