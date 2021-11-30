Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty secures Leeds valuable win over Crystal Palace

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 10.37pm Updated: November 30 2021, 10.40pm
Raphinha, second left, won it for Leeds (Nick Potts/PA)
Raphinha, second left, won it for Leeds (Nick Potts/PA)

Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty clinched Leeds a 1-0 home win against Crystal Palace and three much-needed Premier League points.

The Brazilian’s spot-kick in the third minute of added time, after Palace defender Marc Guehi had handled, raised the roof at Elland Road and secured Leeds just their third league win of the season.

It was a dramatic finale to what appeared to be another frustrating night for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who could have been on the end of a defeat had Palace substitute Christian Benteke not headed a golden second-half chance wide.

Leeds’ victory lifted them five points clear of the relegation zone and sent Palace spinning to back-to-back league defeats for the first time under boss Patrick Vieira.

The first half fizzled out after a promising start, with both sides losing their way down cul-de-sacs each time they worked the ball into the final third.

Leeds tore into their opponents from the off in pursuit of a galvanising victory, but Palace stood firm under the early onslaught and helped set a frantic tempo.

Adam Forshaw fired narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area in the 15th minute and Jeffrey Schlupp went just as close for Palace with a similar effort soon after.

Kalvin Phillips, restored to his favoured midfield holding role, burst through two challenges on to the edge of the area, but blazed high and wide.

Rodrigo, right, came on after half-time
Rodrigo, right, came on after half-time (Nick Potts/PA)

Bielsa made two changes at the interval, sending on Rodrigo and Junior Firpo for Mateusz Klich and Pascal Struijk.

Firpo’s first contribution was to mis-place a pass and then concede a free-kick as Jordan Ayew scampered clear, but Conor Gallagher’s free-kick hit the wall and Wilfried Zaha miscued the rebound.

Leeds responded with their best move of the match. Raphinha’s brilliant cross-field ball picked out Dan James and the Wales forward’s pass into the area was pushed wide by Rodrigo.

The home crowd turned up the volume as Leeds began to build momentum, but clear-cut chances continued to elude them.

Forshaw rifled over at the end of one period of sustained pressure, while Palace remained a threat, with Zaha and Ayew the targets as they looked to hit Leeds on the counter.

Palace boss Vieira sensed the points were very much up for grabs when he sent on Benteke for Odsonne Edouard in the 67th minute.

The Belgium striker was then guilty of squandering the best chance of the match so far when heading Gallagher’s cross wide at the back post seven minutes later.

Leeds forced three successive corners, all scrambled clear, and Benteke went close to breaking the deadlock again when stretching on to Ayew’s speculative cross, only for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier to snaffle the ball on the goalline.

Tyler Roberts’ curling effort was easily saved by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita before another Raphinha corner led to the decisive penalty.

Referee Kevin Friend checked the pitch-side monitor after Cooper’s header struck Guehi’s raised hand and Raphinha converted the spot-kick in the third minute of added time.