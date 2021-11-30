Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cricketing legend Sobers hails republican Barbados but will miss the Queen

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 11.03pm Updated: November 30 2021, 11.33pm
Sir Garry Sobers during an interview at VBR in London (Philip Toscano/PA)
Barbadian cricketing great Sir Garfield Sobers said his country’s transition to a republic was “absolutely magnificent” but admitted he would miss the Queen as head of state.

His comments came as he attended a reception hosted by the Caribbean nation’s new head of state, President Dame Sandra Mason, with the Prince of Wales among the guests.

Barbados’ prime minister Mia Mottley thanked Charles for travelling to her country to attend the swearing in of President Mason and for his “friendship”.

Royal visit to Barbados
The Prince of Wales speaks as President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason looks on during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Sir Garfield, widely regarded as one of the best cricketing all-rounders of all time, said: “The Queen has been tremendous as far as I’m concerned. She is a wonderful person.”

He said he got to know her during the years he played cricket in England.

“She used to come to Lord’s when the West Indies were playing there.

“We would sit down and have a chat. We used to get on very well. She loved what I love – racehorses.”

Royal visit to Barbados
Charles with Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley as his visit drew to a close (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

During the reception, hosted by the new president at State House, Sir Garfield said he sat next to Charles at the official ceremony marking the transition to a republic.

The cricketing legend added: “He is not a chap that always smiles, but he was smiling last night.

“He sat next to me, as I thought he would. He is always one of those people who speaks his mind. He does not hide anything from you, which I enjoy.”

At the reception Ms Mottley said: “I think we will all agree, your Royal Highness, that we were truly touched by your ability to join us for this very special occasion and we’re very grateful for your presence, for your words and for your continued friendship and commitment to our nation.

Royal visit to Barbados
Charles and the prime minister with young people supported by Prince’s Trust International (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

“On behalf of Barbados I thank you.”

Later Charles viewed documents relating to slavery in Barbados during a tour of the country’s National Archives.

The prince was shown a manumission register, dated 1832-1834, containing certificates of freedom for emancipated slaves with the names and dates filed by hand.

Other paperwork included a list of names of the people convicted and transported to Barbados following the Monmouth Rebellion in 1685.

Royal visit to Barbados
The Prince of Wales, with Ingrid Thompson chief archivist, visits the National Archives in Bridgetown, Barbados (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The heir to the throne appeared deeply interested in the archive material, nodding as Ms Mottley and chief archivist Ingrid Thompson showed him around.

Charles ended his visit to Barbados by meeting young people supported by his Prince’s Trust International (PTI), at the prime minister’s official residence, including one entrepreneur who failed to tempt the royal with his hot pepper sauce product.

Akeme Cox, 25, described how he was making the wrong choices in life before he enrolled on development and business skills courses run by PTI and is now producing a range of pepper sauces.

“The prince said he didn’t want the really hot one, so I’ve got a mustard-based sauce I offered and said that would be good.” the 25-year-old said.

Charles met other young people supported by the PTI and was joined by Ms Mottley and later held a short bilateral meeting with the prime minister before his tour of Barbados drew to a close.