Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Northern Powergrid denies Tory MP’s claim it refused offer of military aid

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 11.21pm
An abandoned vehicle on the A53 close to Buxton in Derbyshire, amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen (PA)
An abandoned vehicle on the A53 close to Buxton in Derbyshire, amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen (PA)

Northern Powergrid has denied claims by Conservative MP Richard Holden North West Durham that it declined an offer of military assistance as thousands remain without power due to Storm Arwen.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the North West Durham MP said: “My understanding is that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy offered military aid to the civil authorities — MACA — this weekend, but that Northern Powergrid refused it.”

A Northern Powergrid spokeswoman told the PA news agency that “no offer of military assistance was made and, therefore, no refusal given”.

Coronavirus
Military aid to the civil authorities has been carried out throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including during the construction of a temporary hospital at the ExCel in London, March 2020 (Dave Jenkins/MoD/PA)

“Early on Saturday morning, we participated in an industry mutual aid call. Through this voluntary arrangement, we have utilised specialist engineering resources and equipment from UK Power Networks, Northern Ireland Electricity and National Grid Transmission, with their teams helping us restore power to customers after the impact of Storm Arwen,” the spokeswoman added.

“We have a well established and practised protocol of participating in Local Resilience Forums during major incidents and this is the process where such a request would usually be made or assistance offered. We have made due checks and can confirm that no offer was made or refused.”

The denial comes as 45,000 people remain without power after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across much of the UK, bringing strong winds, sleet and snow.

More from The Courier