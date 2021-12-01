Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 1

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 3.59am
What the papers say – December 1 (PA)
What the papers say – December 1 (PA)

The papers are led by the Prime Minister pledging a date for the completion of the Government’s expanded booster rollout.

The Times, Metro and i report Boris Johnson has vowed to offer a booster jab to every adult in England by the end of January as the Government fights to protect the nation from the Omicron variant.

The PM has butted heads with health officials over the restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the variant, according to The Guardian and The Independent.

The Daily Mail leads with the PM telling families not to cancel Christmas plans, while The Daily Telegraph says the new measures will remain in place until March next year.

The Daily Star dedicates its front page to confusion over restrictions regarding “Christmas smoochers”.

The Daily Mirror reports a party held by Mr Johnson last year “broke Covid rules” on crowds.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries comments from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who insists voters can trust him to cut taxes before the next general election.

The Sun leads with television presenter Sheridan Smith’s car crash, as a witness recalled thinking “someone must be dead”.

And the Financial Times reports on a market sell-off in the US following Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell signalling support for a quick withdrawal of the Fed’s asset-purchase programme.

More from The Courier