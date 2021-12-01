Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Javid denies PM broke Covid rules last year with parties at Number 10

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 10.48am
Sajid Javid denied claims Boris Johnson and his Number 10 staff broke Covid rules last Christmas (PA)
Sajid Javid denied claims Boris Johnson and his Number 10 staff broke Covid rules last Christmas (PA)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has denied reports that Boris Johnson and his Downing Street staff broke Covid rules by attending two parties in Number 10 in the run-up to last Christmas.

The Daily Mirror said the Prime Minister gave a speech at a packed leaving do for a senior aide last November when the country was in the midst of the second lockdown.

The newspaper said members of his No 10 team then held their own festive party days before Christmas, while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

In each case, the paper reported, there were 40 or 50 people crammed “cheek by jowl” into a medium sized room.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid during a media briefing in Downing Street
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said No 10 followed the rules at all times (Tom Nicholson/PA)

Asked about the reports during a round of broadcast interviews, Mr Javid insisted the coronavirus restrictions would have been adhered to in No 10.

“Whatever happened in No 10 throughout the pandemic, I am absolutely certain all the rules around the pandemic would have been followed,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“Obviously I can’t tell you what’s going on on a daily basis in any building, but what I can tell you is if it’s Government, especially No 10, all the rules would have been followed at all times.”

Pressed on the Mirror report, he said: “You’re assuming that the news report you’re referring to is accurate. I’m sure you would have come across inaccurate news reports in the past.

“All I can tell you is whatever happened in No 10, all rules would have been followed at all times.”

In response to the report, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Covid rules have been followed at all times.”

More from The Courier