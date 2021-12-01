Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Police: Father bought gun used by suspected Michigan high school shooter

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 10.53am
Aiden Watson, who was injured at Oxford High School, attends a vigil with his mother at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Michigan (Paul Sancya/AP)
The gun used by a 15-year-old who opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday and killed three pupils was purchased by the suspected shooter’s father, police said.

Eight other people were wounded, some critically, in the incident at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting

Students attend a vigil
“The person that’s got the most insight and the motive is not talking,” Mr Bouchard said at a news conference.

The suspect’s father had bought the 9mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting on Friday, Mr Bouchard said, adding that he did not know why the man bought the gun.

The sheriff said the suspect had practiced shooting with the gun and “posted pictures of the target and the weapon” online.

Parents walk away with their kids from a school parking lot
The three pupils who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hanna St Julian, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, with Mr Bouchard saying the boy died in a patrol car as a deputy tried to get him to a hospital.

The sheriff said a teacher who received a graze wound to the shoulder was discharged from the hospital, but seven pupils ranging in age from 14 to 17 remained hospitalised with gunshot wounds, including 14-year-old girl who was on ventilator after surgery.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe said earlier that authorities were aware of allegations circulating on social media that there had been threats of a shooting at the roughly 1,700-pupil school before Tuesday’s attack, but he cautioned against believing that narrative until it is investigated.

