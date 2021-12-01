Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC expects to work again with Michael Vaughan despite Ashes omission

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 11.28am Updated: December 1 2021, 1.27pm
Michael Vaughan has been taken off the BBC’s Ashes coverage amid the racism claims (Nick Potts/PA)
The BBC expects to work with former England captain Michael Vaughan again, despite him not being part of their Ashes coverage.

Vaughan was implicated in allegations of racism made by his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq, which the 47-year-old categorically denies.

After being stood down from his BBC radio show last month, Vaughan was subsequently left out of the corporation’s team for the upcoming Ashes tour to Australia because of what was described as a potential “conflict of interest”.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan is interviewed
Michael Vaughan will still be part of the Fox Sports commentary team for the Ashes (Aaron Chown/PA)

Last week Vaughan, who remains part of the Fox Sports team covering the Ashes, apologised in an interview with BBC Breakfast for the pain Rafiq experienced.

On Wednesday the BBC confirmed Vaughan remained “on contract” and talks would continue over his return to air.

A BBC spokesperson said in a statement: “We’re in regular contact with Michael and have had positive conversations with him in recent days.

“Our contributors are required to talk about relevant issues, so Michael’s involvement in a story of such significance means it’s not possible for him to be part of our Ashes coverage or wider cricket coverage at the moment.

“We’re pleased with how our conversations are going and expect to work with Michael again in the future. He remains on contract to the BBC.”

Vaughan revealed on Wednesday afternoon that his trip Down Under has been put back due to a positive coronavirus test.

He tweeted: “I’ve had to delay my flight to Australia until next week because of a positive Covid test, which is frustrating.

“But at least I’ll avoid the rain in Brisbane for a few days! And I’ll be no more under cooked than both teams when I get there!!”

Last week the England and Wales Cricket board published a 12-point, game-wide action plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

England managing director Ashley Giles revealed there had been lots of reflection from within the team’s Ashes squad in the wake of the racism scandal.

Giles also warned cricket would “have a problem” in the fight against racism unless it gave people “second chances”.

England’s first Ashes Test against Australia starts in Brisbane on December 8.