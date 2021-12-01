BBC expects to work again with Michael Vaughan despite Ashes omission

An error occurred. Please try again.

The BBC expects to work with former England captain Michael Vaughan again, despite him not being part of their Ashes coverage.

Vaughan was implicated in allegations of racism made by his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq, which the 47-year-old categorically denies.

After being stood down from his BBC radio show last month, Vaughan was subsequently left out of the corporation’s team for the upcoming Ashes tour to Australia because of what was described as a potential “conflict of interest”.

Michael Vaughan will still be part of the Fox Sports commentary team for the Ashes (Aaron Chown/PA)

Last week Vaughan, who remains part of the Fox Sports team covering the Ashes, apologised in an interview with BBC Breakfast for the pain Rafiq experienced.

On Wednesday the BBC confirmed Vaughan remained “on contract” and talks would continue over his return to air.

A BBC spokesperson said in a statement: “We’re in regular contact with Michael and have had positive conversations with him in recent days.

Over the last 14 months I have told both @PCA & @ECB_cricket that someone needs to show leadership & take this out of @YorkshireCCC hands No one believed me, no one listened everyone tried to protect themselves and left me all alone to fight TIME FOR THE FULL TRUTH — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) November 2, 2021

“Our contributors are required to talk about relevant issues, so Michael’s involvement in a story of such significance means it’s not possible for him to be part of our Ashes coverage or wider cricket coverage at the moment.

“We’re pleased with how our conversations are going and expect to work with Michael again in the future. He remains on contract to the BBC.”

Vaughan revealed on Wednesday afternoon that his trip Down Under has been put back due to a positive coronavirus test.

I've had to delay my flight to Australia until next week because of a positive Covid test, which is frustrating. But at least I'll avoid the rain in Brisbane for a few days! And I'll be no more under cooked than both teams when I get there.!! #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 1, 2021

He tweeted: “I’ve had to delay my flight to Australia until next week because of a positive Covid test, which is frustrating.

“But at least I’ll avoid the rain in Brisbane for a few days! And I’ll be no more under cooked than both teams when I get there!!”

Last week the England and Wales Cricket board published a 12-point, game-wide action plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

Cricket commits to action plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination. Read more ⬇️ — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) November 26, 2021

England managing director Ashley Giles revealed there had been lots of reflection from within the team’s Ashes squad in the wake of the racism scandal.

Giles also warned cricket would “have a problem” in the fight against racism unless it gave people “second chances”.

England’s first Ashes Test against Australia starts in Brisbane on December 8.