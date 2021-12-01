Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Storm Arwen leaves 30,000 homes without power, five days on

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 11.41am Updated: December 1 2021, 12.59pm
Thirty-thousand homes remain without electricity five days after Storm Arwen tore down trees and damaged power lines (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Energy suppliers have said 30,000 homes remain without power following the damage caused by Storm Arwen.

It will be at least the end of the week – seven days after the devastating storm – before electricity is restored to some, the Energy Networks Association (ENA) has warned.

Engineers have reconnected 97% of homes affected by the power cuts, with the majority of those still affected living in remote locations where access for crews is difficult, the ENA said.

Overnight, power was restored to a further 12,000 homes, the organisation said, and it has been working at 4,500 damage sites.

ENA director Ross Easton said: “Network companies have continued to make progress overnight against some challenging conditions. 

“Ninety-seven percent of homes have been reconnected so far.

“While this number is increasing all the time, the remaining 30,000 homes are in some of the worst-hit and often remote areas of the country.”

Welfare centres and hot food have been provided, with the energy network companies working in partnership with local resilience forums, emergency services, local authorities and the British Red Cross.

Some homes – mainly single, rural houses or groups of houses – will not be reconnected until at least the end of the week.

Engineers from across the UK have been sent to the worst-affected areas.

Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will make a statement on the situation in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

The leader of Cumbria County Council, Stewart Young, urged local MPs to put pressure on the Government to do more.

He said: “We are grateful to all engineers and staff working for Electricity North West who are working hard to repair significant damage across the network.

“Despite their efforts and working around the clock, thousands of homes and businesses have now been without electricity for six days.

“People are struggling to keep warm and this ongoing power outage is putting lives at risk.”

Chris Burchell, managing director of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, apologised to customers.

He said: “The impact of Storm Arwen has caused catastrophic damage to the electricity network across the north-east of Scotland and is the most significant event we have ever had to deal with in the area in a generation.”

Energy Minister Greg Hands was visiting Weardale, County Durham, meeting Northern Powergrid engineers to thank them for their efforts.

He said about 3,000 homes in the St John’s Chapel area had lost power, which should be down to the “few hundreds” by Wednesday night.

The minister was expected to visit Northern Powergrid’s Newcastle call-centre, his department said.