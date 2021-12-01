Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Electricity should be restored to everyone before Christmas, vows minister

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 2.35pm Updated: December 1 2021, 4.06pm
The Government has promised to do all it can to restore power to remote homes before Christmas following Storm Arwen (Energy Networks Association/PA)
The Business Secretary has promised to do everything possible to restore power to homes affected by Storm Arwen before Christmas.

Five days after what Kwasi Kwarteng said was a storm unlike any other in 60 years, 30,000 homes are still without electricity.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, he said weather events like Arwen could become more frequent due to climate change.

On Friday night, winds reached almost 100mph in parts of northern England and Scotland, power lines were ripped down, tens of thousands of trees were uprooted and roads were blocked by debris.

On Wednesday, thousands of people in County Durham remained without power and Conservative MP Richard Holden said a rural surgery in his North West Durham constituency had lost £10,000 worth of flu vaccines when its fridges cut out.

In Parliament, Mr Holden said some living in remote communities have been warned it could be a “very long time” before their electricity supply is fully restored.

Autumn weather Nov 30th 2021
The storm flattened tens of thousands of trees (Forestry England/PA)

Mr Kwarteng replied: “Being without power until Christmas is simply unacceptable, I’ll say that publicly, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure that that doesn’t happen.

“Clearly, Storm Arwen was an event the likes of which we haven’t seen for certainly 60 years since the record starts.

“We have to be prepared for similarly extreme, difficult weather conditions in the future.

“We have to make sure that our system is resilient in that eventuality.”

He said it was “unacceptable” that people were left waiting up to two hours to get through to a power cut emergency phone number over the weekend.

Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron said “at least 7,000 homes” in his Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency have been without power for between three and five nights and feel “forgotten”.

Some have been told they will be without power for another week, and he urged the Government to send in the Army to help.

Mary Kelly Foy, Labour MP for Durham City, said the ongoing power outages are a “national scandal”.

Mr Kwarteng said: “We are working with the local resilience forums.

Cabinet Meeting
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

“That is the job of the local resilience forum in the first instance, to find out what’s going on and to co-ordinate local responses.”

The Energy Networks Association said electricity has been restored to 97% of those affected but it will be at least the end of the week – seven days after the devastating storm – before it is back on for a minority.

Welfare centres and hot food have been provided, with the energy network companies working with local resilience forums, emergency services, local authorities and the British Red Cross.

Engineers from across the UK have been sent to the worst-affected areas.

Energy minister Greg Hands has been visiting Weardale, County Durham, on Wednesday and meeting Northern Powergrid engineers to thank them for their efforts.

He said about 3,000 homes in the St John’s Chapel area had lost power, which should be down to the “few hundreds” by Wednesday night.

The minister was also expected to visit Northern Powergrid’s Newcastle call-centre, his department said.