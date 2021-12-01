Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Teenager charged over high school shooting that left four dead

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 7.31pm Updated: December 1 2021, 9.59pm
An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy guards the parking lot of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy guards the parking lot of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at a Michigan high school.

Authorities revealed that Ethan Crumbley’s parents had been summoned just a few hours before the bloodshed on Tuesday, and Oakland County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tim Willis said during a court hearing that the boy recorded video the night before in which he discussed shooting and killing students.

No motive was offered by Oakland County authorities, a day after the violence at Oxford High School, roughly 30 miles north of Detroit, but prosecutor Karen McDonald said the shooting was premeditated, based in part on a “mountain of digital evidence” collected by police.

School Shooting Michigan
Students leave flowers at Oxford High School (Paul Sancya/AP)

“This was not just an impulsive act,” Ms McDonald said.

Crumbley was to be arraigned on charges of murder, attempted murder, terrorism causing death and gun crimes. He is charged as an adult.

Judge Nancy Carniak ordered him to be moved from a juvenile facility to a county jail to be held without bond.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that Crumbley’s parents were called to the school on Tuesday over “behaviour in the classroom that was concerning”. The teenager remained in school and the shooting occurred a few hours later.

Mr Bouchard offered no details about what had troubled school officials, but investigators believe the gun was already in school.

“There is nothing that he could have faced that would warrant senseless, absolutely brutal violence on other kids,” the sheriff said.

School Shooting Michigan
Students attend a vigil at LakePoint Community Church (Paul Sancya/AP)

The shooting should be a wake-up call for new gun laws in a country that has become “desensitised to school shootings”, Ms McDonald told reporters.

“We have to do better,” she said. “How many times does this have to happen? How many times?”

She said the terrorism charge also fits.

“What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? Those are victims too, and so are their families and so is the community,” Ms McDonald said.

Officers rushed to the school around lunchtime on Tuesday and arrested Crumbley in a hallway within minutes of the shooting.

School Shooting Michigan
Parents walk away with their children after the shooting (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/AP)

His father had bought the 9mm Sig Sauer gun last week, according to the sheriff.

Ms McDonald said charges were being considered against the parents, adding: “Owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate.”

The four students who were killed were identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

After the attack, authorities learned of social media posts about threats of a shooting at the roughly 1,700-student school.

Isabel Flores, a 15-year-old ninth grader, told Detroit television station WJBK that she and other students heard gunshots and saw another student bleeding from the face. They then ran from the area through the rear of the school, she said.