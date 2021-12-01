Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Chelsea battle past Watford to stay top as Liverpool thrash Everton

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 10.27pm
Mason Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mason Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hakim Ziyech’s first Premier League goal of the season kept injury-hit Chelsea top of the table after a tense 2-1 win at Watford.

The Morocco forward side-footed into the roof of the net from Mason Mount’s cross, after the midfielder had earlier slotted Chelsea’s opener.

Emmanuel Dennis’ fourth goal in five Premier League games had Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets level and the hosts caused the reigning European champions all manner of problems.

But Thomas Tuchel’s men edged to victory despite missing a clutch of injured regulars, to cling onto a one-point lead at the Premier League’s summit.

Ruben Dias’ long-range strike and a flowing counter-attack goal from Bernardo Silva proved enough for Manchester City to 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s men retained second place in the table courtesy of another potent showing, though Steven Gerrard’s Villa were on target through Ollie Watkins’ fine finish.

The red-hot Mohamed Salah took his Premier League goals tally to 13 for the campaign with a match-winning brace in Liverpool’s 4-1 win in the Merseyside derby.

Mohamed Salah (left) scored twice
Mohamed Salah (left) scored twice (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Egypt hitman twice provided cool finishes to subdue Everton at Goodison Park, after captain Jordan Henderson had curled the Reds into an early lead.

Diogo Jota added a late fourth to put the icing on the cake for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who still sit third in the table.

Demarai Gray had earlier latched onto Richarlison’s pass before notching for Everton, but Rafael Benitez’s men were well beaten in the end as the fans poured out of Goodison in disappointment.

Southampton and Leicester played out an exciting 2-2 draw on the south coast, with Jan Bednarek and Che Adams on target for the hosts.

Leicester snatched a point
Leicester snatched a point (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jonny Evans slotted home for Leicester, before James Maddison conjured a fine equaliser to steal the Foxes a point.

The games at Watford and Southampton were both delayed due to supporters requiring emergency medical attention.

Tomas Soucek thought his early header would be enough for West Ham to see off Brighton, only for Neal Maupay’s overhead kick to snatch an 89th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw in east London.

Wolves and Burnley played out a goalless stalemate at Molineux.

More from The Courier