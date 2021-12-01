Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AC Milan cut gap on Napoli after leaders throw away two-goal lead at Sassuolo

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 10.59pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on target for Milan (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)
Napoli’s lead over AC Milan at the top of Serie A was cut to one point after they squandered a two-goal lead at Sassuolo.

Fabian Ruiz and Dries Mertens scored early in the second half to put Luciano Spalletti’s men 2-0 up with half an hour remaining.

Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back midway through the second half, before Gian Marco Ferrari’s 89th-minute header drew Sassuolo level.

Gregoire Defrel thought he had won the game for the hosts in stoppage time, only for VAR to disallow the goal.

Dries Mertens
Dries Mertens was on the score sheet again for Napoli but it was not enough to earn his side victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Milan are now hot on their heels after a 3-0 away win at Genoa. Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted the opener after 10 minutes, before Junior Messias added a second shortly before half time and completed his brace with an hour on the clock.

Inter beat Spezia 2-0 at home earlier on Wednesday. Lautaro Martinez had a hand in both goals, setting up Roberto Gagliardini’s first-half opener with a deft flick, before converting a penalty 30 minutes from time.

The reigning Serie A champions have now won their last three league games and face Jose Mourinho’s Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Roma head into that game after losing 1-0 at Bologna. Mattias Svanberg scored the winner for the hosts after 35 minutes.

Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring Inter’s second goal against Spezia (Luca Bruno/AP/Press Association Images)

The only match in Spain saw Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 win at the Bernabeu to move seven points clear at the top of the LaLiga table.

Karim Benzema scored his 12th league goal of the season, slotting home in the 40th minute after Marco Asensio’s shot had been palmed to Luka Modric by goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain’s 10-match winning home run was ended after they were held to a goalless draw by Nice at Parc des Princes.

Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe went closest to scoring for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who were wasteful in front of goal.

However, they remain 12 points clear at the summit ahead of Marseille, who are up to second in the table following a 1-0 success at Nantes. Gerson scored the only goal of the game after half an hour before Nicolas Pallois was sent off for the hosts shortly afterwards.

Marseille leapfrogged Rennes, who lost 2-1 at home against Lille. The defending champions secured victory through first-half goals from Xeka and Renato Sanches, before Benjamin Bourigeaud’s late reply.

