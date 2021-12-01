Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 11.07pm
Ghislaine Maxwell (Jim James/PA)
Ghislaine Maxwell (Jim James/PA)

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.

Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.

Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.

The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear of retaliation, discipline and punitive chores”.

Maxwell has been in custody since her arrest in July last year after Judge Alison J Nathan repeatedly denied requests for bail.

Another of the defendant’s brothers, Ian Maxwell, said his sister has been in “effective isolation” at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, where she is being held in a 6ft by 9ft cell that has no natural light and has a toilet and a concrete bed.

He said Maxwell has been unable to sleep because she is watched around the clock by four guards and 10 cameras due to unwarranted concerns that she is a suicide risk.

Speaking outside court alongside Maxwell’s sister Isabel on Wednesday, Kevin Maxwell told reporters: “On a personal note it gave me a tremendous sense of relief to be close to her, to see her in the flesh, even to be able to speak with her.

“That’s the first time I’ve spoken to her personally for over 500 days since her pre-trial detention started.

“To see her looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention, which are now the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations committee on arbitrary detention.

“We respect the criminal justice system and process in this country and as a result we are not going to make any further comments while attending court and we won’t be answering any further questions – that’s out of respect for the process.”

More from The Courier