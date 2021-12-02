Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William and Harry chat to winners of award honouring their mother

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 12.04am Updated: December 2 2021, 12.49am
The Duke of Cambridge meeting recipients of The Diana Award at Kensington Palace (Jack Moralee/The Diana Award/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have spoken to recipients of the award which honours the legacy of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Winners of the legacy award from the UK met William at Kensington Palace while Harry spoke to winners from across the world in a live video meeting.

The legacy award was introduced by The Diana Award in 2017 to celebrate the life of the princess on the 20th anniversary of her death.

The Diana Award
From left, Vee Kativhu from Dudley, Aodhan Roberts from Londonderry, Arian Arjomandi Rad from London, Christine Adane, Tessy Ojo, the chief executive of The Diana Award, the Duke of Cambridge, Ally ZLatar from Glasgow, Alexander Anderson from Newport, Lottie Leach from Windsor, Anna McGovern from Rochester, Zubair Junjunia from London, (front) Hannah Hodgson from Kendal (Jack Moralee/The Diana Award/PA)

An awards ceremony at Althorp House, hosted by Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, will take place on December 9.

The legacy awards are handed out every two years, with William and Harry presenting the inaugural ones at St James’s Palace in 2017.

This year’s recipients – chosen by an independent judging panel chaired by Earl Spencer – come from across the UK, Taiwan, Colombia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the US.

The Diana Award
The Duke of Cambridge meeting recipients of The Diana Award at Kensington Palace (Jack Moralee/The Diana Award/PA)

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award, said: “The pandemic continues to disrupt lives and exacerbate social inequalities.

“But out of the darkness of Covid, young people are standing up to shape change in their communities across the world.

“Their compassion, determination and agency to make positive change today and in the years ahead is immense.

“They couldn’t be a more fitting tribute and lasting legacy to Diana, Princess of Wales and her belief that young people have the power to change the world.”