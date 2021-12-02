Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tel Aviv ‘world’s most expensive city to live in’

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 11.01am
People on the beachfront in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/PA)
People on the beachfront in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/PA)

Tel Aviv in Israel has been ranked the most expensive city in the world to live in, according to a new survey.

The seaside metropolis, which was previously ranked fifth, has overtaken Paris and Singapore in a report compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Economists attributed the jump to a strong appreciation of the shekel against the dollar.

In its report, the unit – a research group linked to the Economist magazine – also pointed to a rise in food and transport costs. But the report did not include house prices, a common complaint among young professionals and families trying to live in the bustling city.

Resident Ziv Toledano said: “It’s really hard to live here. You pay the rent and you pay for something small and you live, like, from paycheck to paycheck so it’s really hard.”

He added that his expenses had nearly doubled since he moved to Tel Aviv from northern Israel.

Tel Aviv is Israel’s financial and cultural epicentre. It boasts a thriving high-tech scene, world-class restaurants and a stretch of Mediterranean beach lined by gleaming new hotels and apartment blocks.

The shekel is one of the world’s strongest currencies, with its value buoyed in large part by heavy foreign investment in the local high-tech scene.

Dan Ben-David, head of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research and an economist at Tel Aviv University, said goods and services in Israel in general were more expensive than in other countries.

Tel Aviv was also more expensive because it was the country’s economic hub, with high-paying tech jobs drawing talent from across the country who were driving up the cost of food and rent.

“Israel is expensive, and in that regard, Tel Aviv is more expensive than other places in Israel because that’s where the good jobs are,” he said.

The city also attracted Israelis who wanted to live close to its vibrant cultural and social scene.

Compounding the issue, Mr Ben-David said, was major congestion leading into the city and inadequate transport links to the suburbs and surrounding cities, causing even more people to want to reside in the city.

This, along with foreign buyers, had sent real estate prices skyrocketing, making purchasing an apartment in Tel Aviv almost unattainable for the average Israeli, with modest apartments in desirable areas costing four million shekels, or more than £950,000.

A decade ago, hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to demand a solution to the rising cost of living.

Successive Israeli governments have struggled to create better job opportunities in other parts of the country and attempts to extend public transport are ongoing.