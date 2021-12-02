Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ruben Dias believes win at Aston Villa showed what Manchester City are made of

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 11.55am
Ruben Dias scored the opener at Aston Villa (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ruben Dias insisted injury-hit Manchester City proved their worth at Aston Villa.

The defender’s opener and Bernardo Silva’s stunner earned the champions a 2-1 win at Villa Park on Wednesday.

It meant they kept pace with Chelsea, who won 2-1 at Watford, and sit second, a point behind the leaders.

They did it without Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Ferran Torres and the banned Aymeric Laporte while Phil Foden was an unused substitute having missed the last two games.

It was also boss Pep Guardiola’s 150th Premier League win as he became the quickest manager in the competition’s history to hit the milestone, in just 204 games.

“That’s who we are, that’s what our team is made of,” Dias told the club’s official website.

“Big shout out to everyone because to come here and perform how we did is a demonstration of how we work, no exceptions.

“The bigger the challenge the bigger the wins. We love that. It is what we are here for.

“Bernardo’s goal was even more special because it gave us the 2-0 lead. It gave us a little bit of extra confidence into the second half.

“The game changed when they scored. We have to give them credit because it was a good goal. It changed the game, they went with the crowd, but our team were always there and we were always in control.

“It is a very important win against a team that are on fire under a new manager. It was very important to get the three points. Everyone fought a lot and we are very happy.”

After Ollie Watkins’ goal two minutes into the second half mid-table Villa improved having been given the run-around before the break and made City work for their victory.

Only Ederson’s save from Carney Chukwuemeka with 15 minutes left ensured City left with all the points.

“Against a really good side, I thought in the second half we were really good,” defender Matty Cash told VillaTV.

“I think in the first half we were a bit passive in some areas but the reaction we showed after half-time was really good.

“We were unlucky not to get a result, really. They’re a top-quality side so we’ve got to take that performance in the second half into the weekend.”

