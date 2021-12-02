Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British Rubik’s Cube champion looks ahead to world cup

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 12.01pm
Chris Mills has won gold at a worldwide Rubik’s Cube-solving event (Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup/PA)
A reigning Rubik’s Cube world champion has spoken of his passion for the sport ahead of representing the UK at this year’s world cup.

Speaking ahead of the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup, Chris Mills, 19, said he was first inspired to learn speed-cubing after watching a video of the 2013 world championships as a 12-year-old.

The dual UK and New Zealand citizen told the PA news agency: “I just thought it was awesome. I saw a competition that was reasonably close to me… that was just a few months away, so I signed up for that.

“I was the kind of kid who would pick up a hobby and do it for a few weeks and then drop it and move on to something new, (but) after my first competition I knew I really liked it, I was like ‘When’s the next one? I want to go to the next one’.”

Chris Mills
Chris Mills said he was inspired to try speed-cubing when aged just 12 (Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup/PA

Mr Mills is now the UK’s national record holder in the traditional three-by-three solve and reigning world champion in the rescramble event.

The rescramble gives competitors a solved cube and asks them to match the pattern on a randomly scrambled one, which Mr Mills managed in just 17.6 seconds to beat his German opponent Ricky Meiler in the 2020 tournament.

Despite last year’s success, Mr Mills said: “There’s always more stuff to learn.

“There’s more techniques, there’s more algorithms, there’s more tricks.

“At competitions, it’s not hostile at all. If you look at the top guys in speed-cubing, they’re all like great mates. They’ll chat to each other online… give each other tips.

“I think it’s great… it’s such a convenient sport. It’s pretty cheap and you can take it anywhere.

Chris Mills
The teenager is looking ahead to this year’s competition, which takes place from Friday (Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup/PA)

“I always have one in my bag with me. You can just get a timer on your phone and you’re good to go.”

Mr Mills moved to New Zealand from Sussex in January, but will continue to represent the UK.

This year’s Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup will take place on Friday and Saturday and see cubers from around the world compete online in a virtual tournament.

The cube was created by Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik in 1974, who developed it with coloured faces which could twist without falling apart.

In 2020, streaming service Netflix released a documentary following speed-cubing champions Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs.

To find out more about this year’s event, visit www.redbull.com/gb-en/event-series/rubiks-world-cup.

