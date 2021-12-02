Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick granted work permit

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 12.17pm
Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his reign as Manchester United interim manager (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his reign as Manchester United interim manager.

The 63-year-old German will be introduced to the media on Friday and takes charge for the first time at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“As all paperwork has now been completed, we will hold an in-person press conference with Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at 9am tomorrow morning,” said a United statement.

United announced the appointment of Rangnick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s short-term replacement on Monday.

But Rangnick, who was manager of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, had to wait for a work permit to begin his role at Old Trafford.

He will have a watching brief on Thursday for United’s Premier League home game with Arsenal.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick takes charge for a third time against the Gunners, with the former United midfielder having overseen a Champions League win at Villarreal and a Premier League draw at Chelsea.

Michael Carrick file photo
Michael Carrick will be in charge of Thursday’s Premier League game against Arsenal (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rangnick will remain as manager until the end of the season before starting a two-year consultancy role at United.

Carrick said on Wednesday ahead of the Arsenal game that he had yet to speak to Rangnick.

“I am in this position, as I was for Villarreal and Chelsea. I’m getting the boys ready for the (Arsenal) game,” Carrick said.

“It is pretty much as it was for both games. Because of the process we haven’t been able to (speak).”

