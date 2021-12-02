Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Homophobia issue ruled out in Stephen Port victims' inquests

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 12.59pm
Stephen Port has been jailed for life (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Homophobia has been ruled out as an issue in the inquests for the victims of serial killer Stephen Port.

Over 16 months, Port gave four young gay men fatal doses of date rape drug GHB before dumping their bodies near his flat in Barking, east London.

In 2016, Port, now 46, was jailed for life for the murders of Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25.

An inquest at Barking Town Hall has been considering whether police failings in the wake of Mr Walgate’s killing contributed to the subsequent deaths.

On Thursday, Coroner Sarah Munro QC ruled out homophobia as an issue for the jury to consider in its conclusions.

Stephen Port murders
Coroner Sarah Munro QC ruled out homophobia as an issue for the jury to consider (HMCTS handout/PA)

She told jurors: “I direct that you cannot find that prejudice or homophobia or discrimination on the part of the police made any contribution to the deaths.

“I have ruled as a matter of law those are matters on which you may not express any views.”

The coroner went on to outline a series of questions for the jury to answer.

Jurors were told to confirm basic facts dealing with who the victim was, when, where and how they died.

Ms Munro directed the jury to make a “short-form” conclusion of unlawful killing for each death.

Jurors will also look at the police investigations that followed the death of Port’s first victim, fashion student Mr Walgate, from Hull.

Ms Munro said: “You will need to consider whether or not in your view certain features of the three investigations that followed on the discovery of each of the bodies of Anthony, Gabriel and Daniel contributed to the deaths of Port’s subsequent victims.”

They included any “error, omission or circumstance” that either probably or may have contributed to deaths, Ms Munro said.

Stephen Port murders
(l to r) Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor, Anthony Walgate and Gabriel Kovari (Met Police/PA)

Potential issues in the Walgate investigation included intelligence checks on Port, who had a previous rape allegation against him, and the examination of his laptop.

The second and third victims, Mr Kovari and Mr Whitworth, were found dead by the same dog walker in St Margaret’s graveyard within the space of a few weeks.

Potential failings in the investigations into their deaths included checks on a fake suicide note planted on Mr Whitworth’s body.

Jurors were also invited to look at the adequacy of the forensic examination of the scene, engagement with the LGBT community, and whether or not officers could have done more to consider links between the deaths.

Ms Munro warned against the dangers of “hindsight”, saying the jury should make every effort to be fair to the officers involved in the investigations.

