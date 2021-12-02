Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

South Africa accelerates vaccination campaign amid Covid surge

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 3.13pm
Tests indicate that the Omicron variant, which was first reported in Southern Africa, is spreading quickly (Jerome Delay/AP)
Tests indicate that the Omicron variant, which was first reported in Southern Africa, is spreading quickly (Jerome Delay/AP)

South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign by giving jabs at pop-up sites in shopping centres and transport hubs to combat a rapid rise in new Covid-19 cases, a week after the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

New daily cases nearly doubled to 8,561 on Wednesday, from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics. Scientists said they were braced ready for the surge to continue.

“We want families to be safe this festive season,” minister of health Joe Phaahla said on Thursday.

A woman selling snacks at a taxi rank in Soweto
A woman selling snacks at a taxi rank in Soweto (Jerome Delay/AP)

“Before you go home, before you leave on vacation, make sure you protect yourself and those you love. If you visit your parents and they have not yet been vaccinated, go with them to your closest vaccination site. It could save their lives.”

Gauteng province, where South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria, are located, is a hotspot of new infections, accounting for more than 70% of the new cases.

Gauteng officials said they were “preparing for the worst” by increasing hospital beds and reopening some field hospitals in anticipation of increased admissions of Covid-19 patients.

Tests indicate that the Omicron variant, which was first reported in Southern Africa, is spreading quickly and is now in five of South Africa’s nine provinces. It is not known how many of the new daily cases involve Omicron because scientists can only do full genetic sequencing on a small number of positive tests.

Passengers queue at a taxi in Soweto
People queuing at a taxi rank in Soweto (Jerome Delay/AP)

But it appears that Omicron is “rapidly becoming the dominant variant” in South Africa, according to a statement issued by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The institute said that 74% of the 249 samples sequenced in November were identified as Omicron.

In October, before Omicron was discovered, the Delta variant was the dominant form of the coronavirus in South Africa.

Scientists in South Africa and around the world are doing genetic sequencing of Omicron samples to learn more about the variant.

Much remains unknown about the strain, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, if it makes people more seriously ill or whether existing vaccines are effective against it.

Shoppers sort through goods at an outdoor market in Soweto
Shoppers sorting through goods at an outdoor market in Soweto (Jerome Delay/AP)

Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Thursday that he was encouraged to see more people getting vaccinated, with the province recording at least 50,000 vaccinations daily this week.

But about half of the province’s 16 million people remained unvaccinated, Mr Makhura said.

The number included many migrants who were in South Africa without authorisation and were unable to get vaccinated because they could not be recorded in the digital vaccination system, he said.

About 36% of adults in South Africa were fully vaccinated, according to official statistics. And the country now had 19 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the pace of vaccinations had slowed.

That is why officials launched the new campaign to increase the numbers of vaccines administered before large numbers of South Africans began traveling and socialising during the holiday season.

Since the pandemic began, South Africa, with a population of 60 million people, has reported a total of 2.9 million confirmed cases and nearly 90,000 deaths in the pandemic.

More from The Courier