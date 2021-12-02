Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elderly dog abandoned at Christmas ‘happy and healthy’ after finding new home

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 4.50pm
Ten-year-old Molly-Moo, a German Shepherd cross mastiff, was found wandering the streets alone “starving and broken” last December (RSPCA/PA)
An elderly dog abandoned on the streets of Birmingham just days before Christmas last year is now “happy and healthy” after being rehomed with a new family.

Ten-year-old Molly-Moo, a German Shepherd cross mastiff, was found wandering the streets alone and emaciated last December.

She was caught by West Midlands Police who took her to the RSPCA and attempted to find her owners.

Molly-Moo when she was rescued
Molly-Moo had been left in a “pitiful state” and seemed “broken, like she’d given up hope” (RSPCA/PA)

“Molly was wandering along a busy, dangerous road and I believe she’d been dumped there by someone like rubbish,” said RSPCA inspector Stephen Lee.

“She was incredibly emaciated, with bones protruding, and had a bad, untreated skin condition.”

After tracing her microchip, police officers discovered that the elderly dog had been stolen six years earlier and her original owners were now unable to take her back.

Vets from the RSPCA’s Birmingham Animal Hospital put Molly-Moo on a special diet to help her put on weight and she was given treatment for her skin condition.

After six months of recovery, she was finally ready for a fresh start in a loving new home with fabricator welder John Bebbington and his family, from Leicester.

John Bebbington, his wife, Joanne, and his 15-year-old stepson, Harry, adopted Molly-Moo in June (RSPCA/PA)

“We lost our staffie after 13 years together and we weren’t really looking for another dog but, one day, we came across Molly-Moo’s photo online and we were all smitten,” Mr Bebbington, 55, said.

Mr Bebbington, his wife, Joanne, and his 15-year-old stepson, Harry, adopted Molly-Moo in June but the process initially proved difficult.

“There was a lot of anxiety initially, she’d cry and manically look everywhere when we were out,” he said.

“Her skin was tough and rough like elephant skin, she stank and there were chunks of fur coming off all over the house.

“There were times when we thought: ‘What have we done?’ but then we remembered what someone had done to her and how she deserved a happy and healthy life.”

John stroking Molly-Moo
The family bathed Molly every day and kept on top of her medication until she started to improve (RSPCA/PA)

The family bathed Molly every day and kept on top of her medication until she started to improve.

Almost a year after she was first found, Mr Bebbington said: “Now, she’s like a totally different dog… very happy, sweet-natured and well-behaved.

“She’s an older girl but it doesn’t stop her bounding around through the grass and it’s an absolute joy to see.

“We can let her off the lead and she toddles around the park socialising with other dogs.

“I’ve definitely found a best friend for life and she has, too.”