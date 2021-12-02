Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Suspected bird flu case detected in Co Tyrone

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 4.59pm
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

A suspected case of avian influenza has been detected in Co Tyrone.

Disease control measures have been initiated at the commercial duck premises in Aughnacloy.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture said chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey took the decision based on number of factors.

These include clinical signs, preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), and recent confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in commercial flocks in Co Monaghan.

There have also been a number of confirmed cases of notifiable bird flu in wild birds across Northern Ireland.

“A suspect case of notifiable avian influenza (AI) was reported to the Department on Tuesday 30 November and initial results suggest the presence of notifiable AI,” Dr Huey said.

“That, alongside the recently confirmed cases in County Monaghan as well as a number of confirmed cases in wild birds across Northern Ireland, means that it is vital we act swiftly to try and limit the spread of any potential disease.

“Therefore, as a precautionary measure, appropriate disease control measures have been put in place, including the humane culling of the affected ducks (27,000) and the introduction of temporary control zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.

“Samples have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity. Should highly pathogenic AI be confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and a three-kilometre protection zone (PZ) and 10-kilometre surveillance zone (SZ) established.”

Dr Huey warned flock keepers to urgently take steps to protect their birds.

“Given this suspected incursion of notifiable AI, we cannot afford to be complacent. I am speaking to those who have half a dozen birds in the garden, right up to those commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds – act now,” he said.

“You must adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect your flock. I am extremely concerned about the serious risk of spread and this is a very worrying development.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, to the Daera helpline on 0300 200 7840

More from The Courier