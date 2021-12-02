Suspected bird flu case detected in Co Tyrone

An error occurred. Please try again.

A suspected case of avian influenza has been detected in Co Tyrone.

Disease control measures have been initiated at the commercial duck premises in Aughnacloy.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture said chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey took the decision based on number of factors.

These include clinical signs, preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), and recent confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in commercial flocks in Co Monaghan.

There have also been a number of confirmed cases of notifiable bird flu in wild birds across Northern Ireland.

“A suspect case of notifiable avian influenza (AI) was reported to the Department on Tuesday 30 November and initial results suggest the presence of notifiable AI,” Dr Huey said.

“That, alongside the recently confirmed cases in County Monaghan as well as a number of confirmed cases in wild birds across Northern Ireland, means that it is vital we act swiftly to try and limit the spread of any potential disease.

“Therefore, as a precautionary measure, appropriate disease control measures have been put in place, including the humane culling of the affected ducks (27,000) and the introduction of temporary control zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.

“Samples have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity. Should highly pathogenic AI be confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and a three-kilometre protection zone (PZ) and 10-kilometre surveillance zone (SZ) established.”

Dr Huey warned flock keepers to urgently take steps to protect their birds.

“Given this suspected incursion of notifiable AI, we cannot afford to be complacent. I am speaking to those who have half a dozen birds in the garden, right up to those commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds – act now,” he said.

“You must adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect your flock. I am extremely concerned about the serious risk of spread and this is a very worrying development.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, to the Daera helpline on 0300 200 7840