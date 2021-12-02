Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Tottenham enhance top-four aspirations with routine victory over Brentford

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 9.31pm Updated: December 2 2021, 10.17pm
Son Heung-min (left) scored his side’s second goal in the win over Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham put themselves back in the race for the top four with a 2-0 win over Brentford which extends their unbeaten Premier League record under Antonio Conte.

A first-half own goal by Sergi Canos and Son Heung-min’s second-half strike earned the victory which moved them into the top six, just two points behind West Ham with a game in hand.

Conte said that the Spurs job was his biggest challenge, but with two wins and a draw from his three games in charge, things are beginning to look up.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane’s struggles in front of goal for Tottenham continued (John Walton/PA)

Keeping a clean sheet and playing with a clear structure, it was a good night for Spurs, blotted only by Harry Kane’s failure to register again.

The England captain has scored just one goal in 12 Premier League games this term and again spurned a chance he would have been expected to net.

Brentford, who had taken points off Liverpool and Arsenal this season, were never really in the game and have lost five of their last seven league games.

After Sunday’s trip to Burnley was called off an hour before kick-off due to heavy snow in Lancashire, Spurs had been stewing on the embarrassing Europa Conference League loss to Slovenian minnows NS Mura for a week.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham took the lead through a Sergio Canos own goal (John Walton/PA)

They were keen to start on the front foot and could have opened the scoring in the opening 10 minutes as Kane played in Lucas Moura, but Alvaro Fernandez was equal to a fizzing shot at the near post.

It did not take long for them to break the deadlock, though there was some fortune involved.

Son sent in a wicked cross after a short corner that Pontus Jansson headed against team-mate Canos and the ball flew into the net.

Tottenham continued to look the more threatening team and only a fine stop from Fernandez, who got a strong hand to Son’s 20-yard shot, stopped them extending the lead.

The Bees goalkeeper was also busy from the resulting corner as he stopped Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shot with his face.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Son Heung-min scored Tottenham’s second goal (John Walton/PA)

Spurs had a chance to double their lead early in the second half but Kane’s struggles in front of goal continued as he shot straight at Fernandez when he would have been expected to bury it having been played through by Oliver Skipp.

The important second goal eventually came in the 65th minute, courtesy of a lightning-quick counter-attack.

Kane sent Sergio Reguilon free down the left and his ball across goal was perfect for Son to tap in his first goal since mid-October.

It was his 75th Premier League goal for Spurs and it killed the game.

Brentford searched for a way back into it and Ivan Toney forced Hugo Lloris into a save with his feet but Conte’s side saw it out with ease.